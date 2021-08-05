 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

World

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

South Africans protest killings in Durban suburb in rioting

Mogomotsi Magome
JOHANNESBURG
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Supporters of South Africa's leftist opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, gather, in Phoenix, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, during a demonstration against the killings of 36 people in Phoenix, during the recent violent riots in KwaZulu-Natal province. More than 1,000 people marched through Phoenix to hand police a statement demanding justice for the families of those who were killed in that town during the violence. (AP Photo)

The Associated Press

Supporters of South Africa’s leftist opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, on Thursday demonstrated against the killings of 36 people in Phoenix, a suburb of Durban, during the recent violent riots in KwaZulu-Natal province.

More than 1,000 people marched through Phoenix to hand police a statement demanding justice for the families of those who were killed in that town during the violence.

The riots in July, sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, descended into widespread looting of shopping malls and retail shops across KwaZulu-Natal and spread to Gauteng, South Africa’s most populous province.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 300 people died in the week-long riots which were quelled by the deployment of 25,000 soldiers.

During the riots, racial tensions flared in Phoenix, a community predominantly of South Africans of Indian descent. Many Phoenix residents patrolled the suburb to prevent its shops and businesses from being looted and some are accused of shooting Black people they suspected of being rioters.

Earlier this week police confirmed that of the 36 killed in Phoenix, 30 were shot and others were stabbed and burned. Police confiscated 264 firearms from individuals and security companies in the area.

According to the police, 22 people have been arrested for the killings in Phoenix and have been charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault.

On Thursday, the demonstrators against the Phoenix killings observed a moment of silence and read aloud the names of those who were killed.

A leader of the demonstration, Marshall Dlamini, a member of parliament for the Economic Freedom Fighters, accused South Africa’s government of allowing some members of the Indian community to inflict racist, vigilante violence on Blacks.

“They (the government) have sent police here to our march, but where were they when our people were being killed?” asked Dlamini.

Story continues below advertisement

He also accused police and soldiers of conducting searches for the looted goods in townships where Black people live, but not doing so in communities with predominantly Indian and mixed-race residents.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies