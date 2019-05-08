South Africans vote in election that could decide the ruling African National Congress’s future

Open this photo in gallery A woman casts her vote for the general elections at the Presbyterian Church ballot station in Dobsonville, Johannesburg, on May 8, 2019. South Africans began voting today in national elections which the ruling ANC, in power since 1994, is favourite to win despite corruption scandals, sluggish economic growth and record unemployment. The ANC has won all the past five elections, but today's vote is set to be an electoral test on whether the party has staunched a decline in popularity. MICHELE SPATARI/AFP/Getty Images

Twenty-five years after the end of apartheid, millions of South Africans are voting in an election that could determine the fate of an anti-corruption clean-up campaign in the long-ruling African National Congress.

The ANC, the former liberation movement that has governed South Africa since the first democratic election in 1994, is almost certain to win Wednesday’s national vote. But its margin of victory will help decide whether President Cyril Ramaphosa can move ahead with his much-touted efforts to tackle the corruption scandals that have dogged the ANC for more than a decade.

Voting stations close at 9 p.m. local time, and early results are expected overnight or Thursday morning.

Opinion polls in the final days of the campaign have suggested that the ANC will get between 53 per cent and 62 per cent of the vote. Support for the ANC fell from 66 per cent to 62 per cent in the last election in 2014, and most analysts are expecting a further decline this time.

Mr. Ramaphosa, a wealthy businessman and former union leader, is more popular than his party. But his supporters are fighting an internal feud with the supporters of former president Jacob Zuma, who resigned last year after years of corruption allegations.

Open this photo in gallery People queue outside Marikana Primary School to cast their votes during South Africa's national and provincial elections on May 8, 2019. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP/Getty Images

If the ANC wins a clear victory in Wednesday’s election, it could strengthen Mr. Ramaphosa’s hand in the factional battles, allowing him to push ahead with his anti-corruption campaign. It would also boost South Africa’s stock market and currency, since investors see Mr. Ramaphosa as a market-friendly leader of the ANC’s liberal faction.

But the Zuma faction has remained heavily influential in the ANC, and there are reports that Mr. Zuma has unofficially supported several smaller parties – including a new church-backed party – that could erode the ANC’s margin of victory. A slippage in ANC support in this election could open the door for Mr. Zuma to regain influence in the party and government.

Despite Mr. Ramaphosa’s early attempts to clean up the most graft-ridden elements in his party, many voters were angered that the ANC refused to get rid of several cabinet ministers and top officials who have been linked to corruption. They remained on the ANC’s list for parliamentary seats, provoking a storm of criticism in the country.

Millions of South Africans, disenchanted by years of economic stagnation and ANC scandals, have not bothered to register as voters in this election. The economy has repeatedly slipped into recession in recent years, growth has remained slow and the unemployment rate has remained stubbornly high.

Open this photo in gallery An elderly voter is carried by relatives to cast her to vote as part of the sixth general elections at the Wiggins Community hall in Cato Manor in Durban, on May 8, 2019. RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP/Getty Images

Only about 75 per cent of eligible voters have registered to vote in this election – the lowest percentage since apartheid. Younger people, in particular, have abandoned the election system, with only 19 per cent of the youngest eligible voters (18 and 19 years old) registering to vote this time, a much smaller percentage than in previous elections.

One of the main beneficiaries of the growing disenchantment with the ANC is a relatively new party, the radical left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters. Polls suggest it could increase its vote to around 11 per cent this time, compared to 6 per cent in the last election. The EFF, headed by a former ANC youth leader, is campaigning for the seizure of white-owned farmland.

The biggest opposition party, the liberal Democratic Alliance, has failed to capitalize on disillusionment with the ANC. Some pollsters suggest that it might make a marginal improvement on the 22 per cent that it gained in the last national election, but others predict that it could decline to below 20 per cent.

While there is little doubt of an ANC victory at the national level, the governing party is at risk of losing control of South Africa’s economic heartland, the province of Gauteng, where Johannesburg and Pretoria are located. Some analysts believe its support could fall below 50 per cent in Gauteng, opening the door for a possible coalition government among the opposition parties.

The ANC has already lost control of Johannesburg and Pretoria, where the opposition parties were able to forge coalitions after the last local elections in 2016.