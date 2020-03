Open this photo in gallery A health worker sprays disinfectant on railings to combat the spread of coronavirus disease at a bus depot in Cape Town, South Africa, March 18, 2020. MIKE HUTCHINGS/Reuters

South Africa’s health ministry on Wednesday confirmed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen by 31 since Tuesday to 116.

