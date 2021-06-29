South Africa’s top court sentences ex-president Jacob Zuma to 15 months

South Africa’s highest court has imposed a 15-month prison sentence on former president Jacob Zuma for his refusal to testify at an official inquiry into state corruption, setting the stage for deeper factional conflict within the country’s long-ruling African National Congress.
Mr. Zuma, who resigned in 2018, has defied a series of orders to testify to the public inquiry that has been investigating the corruption that flourished during his nine years in office, including allegations of bribery and looting of state companies by his son’s business partners, the Gupta brothers.
The 79-year-old former president is the unofficial leader of an ANC faction that has criticized the policies of President Cyril Ramaphosa. The court ruling could trigger a sharper clash within the party, although Mr. Ramaphosa appears to have support from a majority of its top leaders at the moment.
After Mr. Zuma repeatedly condemned the corruption inquiry and walked out of the hearing room on the day of his scheduled testimony, the inquiry went to the highest court, the Constitutional Court, to ask it to impose a prison sentence for contempt of court.
In response, Mr. Zuma denounced the inquiry and the judicial system, portraying himself as a victim of persecution by unfair judges. But the Constitutional Court, in a 7-2 majority ruling on Tuesday, said he must be imprisoned for his “scurrilous” attacks on the judiciary.
While many South Africans are hailing the ruling as a strong statement that nobody is above the law, the court decision could also create dangers for the country. Mr. Zuma’s home is already guarded by loyalists from a military veterans organization. He is unlikely to accept the court order, which could trigger a violent confrontation if police seek to enforce it. He has already shown an ability to draw thousands of supporters to street rallies at which he denounces the justice system.
The Constitutional Court said the former president has five days to turn himself in to the police. If he refuses to do so, the police must arrest him within three days, the court said.
“Scurrilous attacks on the judiciary cannot be answered with impunity,” said Acting Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe, who delivered the majority ruling on Tuesday.
“Never before has the authority and legitimacy of the Constitutional Court been subjected against these kinds of attacks,” she said. “Never before has the judicial process been so threatened.”
Justice Khampepe criticized Mr. Zuma for his “unfounded allegations” that he was victimized by the courts. His attempts to gain public sympathy are “an insult to the constitutional dispensation for which so many men and women have fought and lost their lives.”
She noted that Mr. Zuma, when sworn into office as president, had pledged allegiance to the South African republic and its laws and constitution. It is disturbing that he has now “sought to ignore, undermine and in many ways destroy the rule of law altogether.”
The court rejected the idea of a suspended sentence, saying it would only “prolong his defiance and signal dangerously that impunity is to be enjoyed by those who defy court orders.”
Mr. Zuma has repeatedly insisted that he would willingly go to prison, rather than testify to the corruption inquiry. “I do not fear being arrested,” he said in February. “I do not fear being convicted, nor do I fear being incarcerated.”
On Tuesday, however, his political allies made it clear that he would not accept the court ruling. They threatened to “resist” the ruling, without saying exactly how.
“The imprisonment of President Zuma is totally unacceptable!” tweeted one of his most prominent loyalists, Carl Niehaus, a spokesman for the military veterans who support the former president.
“In fact it is an utter outrage!” Mr. Niehaus said. “Now it is our revolutionary democratic right and duty to register our outrage, and resistance to this, in no uncertain terms, and we will!”
One of Mr. Zuma’s spokesmen, Mzwanele Manyi, emphasized that two of the court’s judges had disagreed with the majority ruling. This showed that there is legal support for Mr. Zuma’s position, he told South African media on Tuesday.
