South Korea, Japan brace for winds and rain from two typhoons

Open this photo in gallery High waves crash onto Haeundae Beach in Busan, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2018, as Typhoon Soulik approaches the Korean Peninsula. Jo Jung-ho/The Canadian Press

An approaching typhoon has whipped up strong winds, waves and heavy rain in southern South Korea, leaving one person missing and one injured, while another typhoon headed for western Japan on Thursday.

Typhoon Soulik is forecast to make landfall at the southwestern town of Seocheon at 3 a.m. Friday, dumping 3-6 inches (7-15 centimetres) of rain and gusts of up to 160 kilometres (100 miles) per hour, meteorologists said. It is expected to weaken after crossing the Korean Peninsula’s mountainous terrain.

President Moon Jae-in instructed officials to review whether to reschedule or change venues for rare reunions of Korean families separated by war. The second round of meetings is set for Friday at a North Korean mountain resort where the typhoon is expected to pass.

Story continues below advertisement

A 23-year-old woman was listed as missing after she was apparently swept away by waves while taking a photo on Jeju Island on Wednesday night, a disaster response agency said.

It said the waves also left a 31-year-old man injured.

More than 200 flights have been cancelled in South Korea and many schools throughout the country plan to cancel classes on Friday.

Moon called for special efforts to minimize damage that’s expected from the typhoon.

Another typhoon called Cimarron is expected to cross western Japan on Thursday night. Japan’s weather agency has warned of strong gusts, high waves and heavy rain.

Airlines cancelled over 300 flights to and from airports in the Shikoku and Kinki regions, according to Japan’s Kyodo News service.

On Wednesday morning, three university students went missing along the coast of the central Japanese city of Shizuoka, Kyodo said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

South Korean officials said the second typhoon won’t likely affect the Korean Peninsula.