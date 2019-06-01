 Skip to main content

World South Korea urges restraint following North’s recent missile test

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

South Korea urges restraint following North’s recent missile test

Singapore, Singapore
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan (left) meets with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (centre) during a ministerial luncheon on the sidelines of the 18th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, on June 1, 2019.

Yong Teck Lim/The Associated Press

South Korea’s Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo is fending off calls to step up pressure on North Korea after it test-fired missiles last month.

Jeong told an annual security conference in Singapore Saturday that the tests are being investigated and a conclusion is within reach.

North Korea itself has defended the launches, saying it was exercising its right to self-defence.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. and Japan say North Korea tested short-range ballistic missiles on May 4 and 9, ending a pause that began in late 2017. Both countries called it a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Jeong says Pyongyang has shown it intends to work toward peace and urged the international community to “assure North Korea that the decision to denuclearize is indeed the right decision.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter