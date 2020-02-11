 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Spain locates 69 migrants who went missing while trying to reach Europe by boat

Aritz Parra
MADRID
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A group of migrants rescued by Spanish maritime authorities stand on a vessel as they arrive at Malaga port, Spain, on Feb. 11, 2020.

Jesus Merida/The Associated Press

Spain has located 69 African migrants who had gone missing while trying to reach Europe by boat, the country’s Maritime Rescue service said Tuesday.

A spokeswoman with the government agency said that a merchant ship found the boat some 36 nautical miles south of the Spanish port city of Malaga. An official rescue vessel that had been looking for the group since it went missing on Monday was transferring the migrants to a nearby port, the official said.

A rescue charity had alerted authorities about the departure of a boat with 67 people from Moroccan shores. The spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the rubber dinghy turned out to be carrying two more people than initially reported, including 13 women and 5 children. She was not authorized to be named in media reports.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest rescue comes a day after 119 migrants were found on two smuggling boats in the Alboran Sea, east of the Strait of Gibraltar that separates Europe and Africa.

Refugees fleeing violence and migrants fleeing poverty look for a new life in Europe by setting off on dangerous trips by sea from African coasts.

Spain became the main entry point into Europe for migrants in 2018 but saw the number of arrivals halved last year to 26,168. Recently it has seen an uptick in the number of boats heading to the Canary Islands, which lie in the Atlantic Ocean off Africa’s northeastern coast.

Morocco received €140-million ($155-million) in European Union funds in 2019 to crack down on illegal migrant crossings.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies