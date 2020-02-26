Spain opens formal talks with Catalonia in bid to resolve political crisis

Spain’s prime minister and the leader of Catalonia are opening formal talks Wednesday in hopes of resolving the festering political crisis provoked by the region’s separatist movement.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and members of his government are hosting Catalan regional chief Quim Torra and his delegation in Madrid’s Moncloa Palace, the seat of Spain’s Government.
Sanchez greeted Torra in the gardens outside the palace where the two leaders appeared to chat amiably.
No major breakthrough is expected from the meeting given the political abyss separating the two sides.
“Today we will initiate our talks, and the way forward is going to be difficult, complex, and long,” Sanchez said earlier Wednesday before the meeting.
Torra has insisted that he will repeat his demands for Catalonia to be allowed to hold a referendum on independence and for the release of nine separatist leaders who are serving prison sentences for their role in an illegal 2017 secession attempt.
Sanchez has promised that his government won’t consider an independence vote for the region. He has said instead he will focus on improving the relations between Spain and the restive region, while also decreasing tensions in Catalonia caused by the divisive issue.
Polls and the most recent election results indicate that roughly 50 per cent of the 7.5 million residents of northeastern Catalonia are in favour of secession.
The meeting comes at a delicate moment for both governments.
In January, Sanchez agreed to open the talks in order to win the votes of some of Catalonia’s separatist lawmakers in the national parliament necessary to form a coalition government with the left-wing We Can party.
Sanchez will now need to maintain that same backing to get a national budget passed.
This trade-off has earned the Socialist leader criticism from Spain’s right-of-centre parties, which Sanchez accuses of doing nothing to help defuse the conflict.
Torra, meanwhile, has said he will soon call snap elections after frictions between his party and another separatist party currently in power in Catalonia have reached a breaking point.
In-fighting among Catalonia’s separatist parties could grow more intense as they enter a campaign for a regional election Torra expects to call in the coming months.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.