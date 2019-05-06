 Skip to main content

World Spanish courts allow Puigdemont, two other Catalan separatists to run in EU elections

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Spanish courts allow Puigdemont, two other Catalan separatists to run in EU elections

MADRID
The Associated Press
Comments

Catalan regional ex-president Carles Puigdemont and two other separatists who also fled abroad to escape arrest must be allowed to run in this month’s European Parliament elections, Spanish courts ruled Monday.

The judgments overruled a decision by Spain’s Electoral Board, which had said it would prohibit the three from running in the May 26 race to fill the country’s allotted seats at the parliament in Strasbourg.

Three separate courts in Madrid ruled in favour of appeals filed by Puigdemont and his two associates, who argued that their democratic rights were being violated.

Story continues below advertisement

All three separatists fled Spain to avoid arrest for participating in Catalonia’s failed secession attempt in 2017. Puigdemont and Toni Comin reside in Belgium, and Clara Ponsati in the U.K.

It appears that even if elected they wouldn’t be able to take their seats since that would require them to first go back to Spain to receive their official parliamentary credentials in person. They are still wanted in Spain and would face arrest.

A dozen other separatist leaders who stayed in Spain are currently undergoing trial at Spain’s Supreme Court in Madrid.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter