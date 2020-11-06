 Skip to main content

Spanish prosecutors open third corruption investigation involving former king Juan Carlos

MADRID
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos leaves after attending the funeral ceremony of Luxembourg's Grand Duke Jean, at the Notre-Dame Cathedral, in Luxembourg, on May 4, 2019.

Francois Lenoir/Reuters

Spanish Supreme Court prosecutors have opened a third corruption investigation involving former monarch Juan Carlos I of Spain, officials said Friday.

Attorney-General Dolores Delgado and top anti-corruption prosecutor Alejandro Luzon told reporters the probe is still at an “embryonic” stage, private news agency Europa Press reported.

They said the investigation was triggered by “financial information” but declined to elaborate, Europa Press said.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, prosecutors announced a second investigation into Juan Carlos' finances. The announcement came after Spanish online daily elDiario.es reported that anti-corruption prosecutors were probing the alleged use by the former king, ex-Queen Sofia and other members of the royal family of credit cards linked to foreign accounts not in their names.

The former king was already the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland for possible financial wrongdoing. Those investigations prompted him to leave Spain in August.

Juan Carlos wrote in a published letter to his son, King Felipe VI, that he was moving abroad due to the “public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life.”

The investigations have embarrassed the royal household and brought low the former monarch who once was held in high esteem.

Juan Carlos played a key role in Spain’s transition to democratic rule in the 1970s, when he replaced Gen. Francisco Franco as the country’s head of state. He reigned for nearly four decades as Spain modernized and joined the European Union.

But his luxurious life and corruption scandals tarnishing members of the royal family provided a striking contrast with the hardship of Spaniards during the global financial crisis that started more than a decade ago and brought public criticism.

In 2014, Juan Carlos abdicated and his son ascended to the throne.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies