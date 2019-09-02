 Skip to main content

World Sri Lanka church bomber’s remains exhumed after public protests

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Sri Lanka church bomber’s remains exhumed after public protests

Krishan Francis
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The remains of a suicide bomber who attacked a church in eastern Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday were exhumed on Monday after a court order that they be reburied elsewhere following public protests.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said the remains were removed from Kalliyankadu cemetery in the presence of a judge, a medical officer and police and were taken to a hospital morgue. They will remain there with police protection until the government provides a new burial site.

An official last week said the remains consisted only of a head, but Gunasekara said they also included some other body parts.

Story continues below advertisement

Hundreds of people had protested the burial of Mohamed Azar, who attacked Zion Church in Batticaloa town, killing 27 people and wounding more than 70 others.

Co-ordinated Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks on three churches and three tourist hotels killed more than 260 people in total.

Two local Islamic extremist groups that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group are blamed for the attacks, which also wounded more than 500 people.

Islamic clerics expressed outrage at the attacks and did not allow the bodies of the suicide bombers to be buried in Muslim cemeteries, declaring them non-Muslims. Kalliyankadu is a public cemetery divided into Christian and Hindu sections, and a resident said the bomber’s remains had been buried in the Hindu section.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter