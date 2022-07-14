Sri Lanka army soldiers stand guard near the parliament building in Colombo on July 14, 2022, a day after thousands of anti-government protesters stormed into Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office after he was named acting president.-/AFP/Getty Images

Days after protesters stormed Sri Lanka’s presidential palace, forcing the country’s leader to flee into exile, what remains of the government is moving to shore up control of an increasingly unstable situation.

Troops could be seen on the streets of the capital Colombo and stationed outside the country’s parliament Thursday, as a deadline for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to officially resign came and went. Protest groups have vowed to escalate their actions if Mr. Rajapaksa does not step down this week.

Sri Lankan protesters began to retreat from government buildings they seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament on Thursday, establishing a tenuous calm in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo.

A curfew is in place for Colombo until 5 a.m. Friday, according to the country’s information department. Troops in green military uniforms and camouflage vests arrived by armoured personnel carriers at the parliament building Thursday, anticipating more protests after a group attempted to storm the entrance the previous day, clashing with police who fended them off with tear gas and batons.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency and called on the army to do “whatever is necessary to restore order” after protesters broke through police lines and stormed his office.

“We can’t tear up our constitution. We can’t allow fascists to take over. We must end this fascist threat to democracy,” he said in a televised address.

His level of control over the armed forces is unclear however. Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, a former commander of the Sri Lankan army and current opposition parliamentarian, urged soldiers to “refrain from following the unconstitutional orders given by Ranil Wickremesinghe.”

“I urge you not to target unarmed civilians but raise your weapons against corrupt politicians,” he said in a statement. Mr. Fonseka called on both the country’s top politicians to resign, saying Mr. Wickremesinghe and Mr. Rajapaksa would be responsible if the current protest movement “grows into a violent public rebellion.”

Police said one person was killed and 84 injured in the clashes Wednesday, while the Army accused protesters of attacking soldiers and attempting to steal weapons.

Mr. Wickremesinghe was made acting president after Mr. Rajapaksa and his wife fled to the Maldives aboard an air force jet. Mr. Rajapaksa had promised to officially resign by Wednesday — a move that would end his immunity from arrest or prosecution — but this deadline came and went.

His current whereabouts are unclear. Reports suggested he had left the Maldives for Singapore, with a potential final destination of Saudi Arabia.

Protesters have been calling for Mr. Rajapaksa to resign for months, blaming him for the country’s current economic disaster, with billions of dollars owed to foreign lenders and major fuel and food shortages.

In May, Mr. Rajapaksa fired his brother Mahinda as prime minister and replaced him with Mr. Wickremesinghe, an opposition leader who promised to form a unity government that could try and find a way out of the country’s financial morass.

But protesters continued to demand Gotabaya leave as well, and last week they stormed the presidential palace, occupying the building and threatening further unrest should their demands not be met. Mr. Rajapaksa soon fled to the Maldives, while Mr. Wickremesinghe said he would also resign, but only once a new government was in place.

“We want Ranil to go home,” protester Malik Perera told Reuters on Thursday. “They have sold the country, we want a good person to take over, until then we won’t stop.”

It’s unclear when that might happen since the opposition is deeply fractured.

If Mr. Rajapaksa resigns as promised, Sri Lankan lawmakers have agreed to elect a new president on July 20 who will serve the remainder of Mr. Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024. That person could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.

The political impasse threatens to worsen Sri Lanka’s economic collapse since the absence of an alternative government could delay a hoped-for bailout from the International Monetary Fund. In the meantime, the country is relying on limited aid from India and China.

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

