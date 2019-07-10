 Skip to main content

World Sri Lanka’s government faces no-confidence vote over failure to prevent Easter bombings

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Sri Lanka’s government faces no-confidence vote over failure to prevent Easter bombings

Bharatha Mallawarachi
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka
The Associated Press
Comments

Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Wednesday began debating a no-confidence motion against the government for failing to prevent Easter suicide bombings that killed more than 250 people.

The opposition Marxist Peoples’ Liberation Front submitted a motion accusing the ruling coalition of failing to prevent the April 21 attacks despite the “fact that proper information had been made available regarding suicide terrorists.”

Voting on the motion is expected on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Seven suicide bombers from a local Muslim group, National Thowheed Jammath, attacked three churches and three luxury hotels in the worst violence by the Islamic State group-linked militants in South Asia.

Following the attack, national police chief Pujith Jayasundara was suspended and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned. Both were arrested last week for alleged criminal negligence and later released on bail.

Lawmaker Anura Dissanayaka, the leader of the Peoples’ Liberation Front, said the attacks occurred because the government failed to fulfil its responsibility. “People have no confidence in this government and the public is fed up,” he said.

Minister of Economic Reforms Harsha de Silva rejected the allegation. “If we knew about it, we would have taken preventive measures. We would not have allowed it to happen.”

Sri Lankan leaders and the security establishment are under fire for not acting on near-specific intelligence information on possible attacks on churches. Government leaders have acknowledged that some intelligence units were aware of possible attacks weeks before the bombings.

President Maithripala Sirisena has said he had been kept in the dark on intelligence about the planned attacks and vowed to “take stern action” against officials who failed to share it.

A parliamentary committee is looking into intelligence failures despite objections by Sirisena after some officials hinted at shortcomings by the president, who is also the defence minister and minister of police.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter