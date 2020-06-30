 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Register
AdChoices

St. Louis mayor blasted for revealing names and addresses of protesters

Jim Salter
O’FALLON, Mo.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, hundreds of protesters march down Waterman Boulevard headed to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home in St. Louis.

Robert Cohen/The Associated Press

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson knows the trauma of violence – she and her children were present when her first husband was shot to death 25 ago during an attempted carjacking. She was elected on a pledge to curb violence in her city.

Amid that backdrop, it’s not surprising that calls to “defund” police don’t sit well with her.

But Krewson went a step further: She publicly revealed the names and addresses of anti-police protesters, a decision that drew extra criticism in the tense weeks following George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white Minneapolis officer who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck. More than 50,000 people have signed a petition calling for her resignation.

Story continues below advertisement

Releasing the names and addresses was dangerous “because you never know what someone else will do with that information,” Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said Tuesday.

Alderwoman Megan Green said Krewson’s action was “designed to intimidate and to quell dissent and to stop a movement that is happening not just locally” but across the country.

Jeff and Lyda Krewson and their two small children were returning home from shopping in 1995 when two carjackers approached with guns. Jeff Krewson was fatally shot in the neck as he tried to back the car away. Lyda Krewson and her children, ages 2 and 5, were not hurt.

St. Louis was violent then, as it is now. The city of 300,000 people that is about evenly split between Black and white residents typically has one of the nation’s highest murder rates, and 2020 is shaping up to be another brutal year.

It’s also a region with a long history of racial strife that boiled over in 2014 when a white officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was Black, in nearby Ferguson. Officer Darren Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing and eventually resigned, and the shooting drew attention to the uneasy relationship between St. Louis-area police and Black residents.

Krewson, 67, who is white, defeated three high-profile Black candidates in the March 2017 Democratic primary, helped by an endorsement from the police union. She won easily in the April general election.

Protests again erupted months later after a white former police officer, Jason Stockley, was acquitted in the death of a Black suspect. During a downtown demonstration in September 2017, more than 120 people were arrested, some violently, including bystanders and journalists. On another night, protesters broke windows and threw paint on Krewson’s home.

Story continues below advertisement

Floyd’s death reignited tensions in St. Louis. Speaking live on Facebook on Friday, Krewson said she had met with protesters who presented her with written suggestions for the city budget, including proposals to cut funding for police. She read the names and addresses of some of the demonstrators.

It was not clear why she did so. She later removed the video and apologized, saying on Twitter that she “didn’t intend to harm anyone or cause distress.” But the response was angry and swift.

Protesters marched to Krewson’s home Sunday night and painted the word “RESIGN” on the street. The protest drew national attention when widely circulated video showed a white couple standing outside their nearby mansion and pointing guns at passing protesters. Their attorney said they support the Black Lives Matter movement and were armed because they feared for their lives.

Other mayors have also found themselves under siege.

When protesters marched to the home of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey days after Floyd’s death, Frey was booed off the street after declining to support calls for abolishing the police department.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has faced pressure to resign during weeks of protests over police accountability. Just as in St. Louis, demonstrators and some City Council members have sought a drastic reduction in the law enforcement budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Krewson’s spokesman, Jacob Long, said the mayor was unavailable for an interview but has no intention of resigning and plans to seek a second term.

Anita Manion, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Missouri at St. Louis, said the moment may simply be too big for Krewson to survive politically.

“I feel the current movement isn’t something that’s going to go away quickly, and I don’t think that a lot of St. Louisans are going to forget this,” Manion said.

Removal from office seems unlikely since it would require a recall vote, and obtaining enough signatures to trigger a special election would take several months at a time when the next mayoral election is just eight months away.

Going forward, Krewson supports “common-sense police reforms and has committed to a comprehensive review of use-of-force policies,” Long said.

For Reed, Krewson’s actions will be what ultimately matters.

Story continues below advertisement

“You cannot afford to be tone-deaf,” Reed said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies