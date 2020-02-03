Stage set for difficult negotiations as U.K., EU outline priorities for post-Brexit relationship

Open this photo in gallery British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit, during a speech at the Old Naval College, in Greenwich, Britain, on Feb. 3, 2020. POOL/The Associated Press

Britain only left the European Union Friday, but battle lines are already being drawn over what their future relationship will look like.

Both sides are preparing for talks on a new partnership – governing everything from trade and transportation to security and communications – and on Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU negotiator Michel Barnier outlined their priorities.

Their differences could not have been more stark and have set the stage for a difficult series of negotiations on a tight deadline.

Mr. Johnson gave a passionate defence of free trade, comparing Britain to Clark Kent, ready to “leap into the phone booth and emerge with his cloak flowing as the supercharged champion of the right of the populations of the Earth to buy and sell freely among each other.” He insisted that the United Kingdom would not align with EU regulations and said he wanted a trade deal based on the Canada-EU agreement.

“There is no need for a free-trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar, any more than the EU should be obliged to accept U.K. rules,” he said in a speech at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich. “We have made our choice: We want a comprehensive free-trade agreement, similar to Canada’s.”

Mr. Barnier said Britain’s access to the EU market would depend on how closely the country followed the bloc’s regulations, to ensure British businesses did not gain an unfair advantage.

“We must now agree on specific and effective guarantees to ensure a level playing field over the long term,” Mr. Barnier said in a speech in Brussels. “That means mechanisms to uphold the high standards we have in social, environmental, climate, tax and state aid matters today and in their future developments. … We’re going to be paying very close attention, and be very demanding, when it comes to the quality and the credibility of this level playing field mechanism.”

Both sides also released documents outlining in detail what they want from the talks, which must be concluded by the end of the year. Britain formally left the EU Friday but remains essentially inside the bloc’s single market until Dec. 31. Both sides are supposed to use the transition period to negotiate arrangements on trade, transportation, security, foreign policy, communications and data sharing. If none of that is in place by the end of the year, Britain will be completely outside the EU as of Jan. 1, 2021, and trade will be governed by World Trade Organization terms.

“We’ll work to avoid that, but if we can’t manage a deal by the end of the year, there will be a cliff edge on many fronts,” Mr. Barnier said.

The EU has made it clear that Britain’s size and proximity mean a trade deal will be different than the Canada-EU agreement. In its document released Monday, the EU said the U.K. must follow the bloc’s rules on state aid, employment standards, environmental regulations, tax matters, climate change and competition rules. It also wants the European Court of Justice to have a role in settling disputes.

That goes beyond the Canada-EU agreement, known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA. It deals mainly with eliminating tariffs, opening up government procurement and creating an independent dispute settlement system. Canada and the EU have also agreed to co-operate on various standards, including for some agricultural products. And while CETA is considered a far-reaching agreement, it doesn’t cover financial services, which are a large part of the British economy.

Mr. Barnier defended the EU’s red lines, insisting that both sides agreed to base their future relationship on “open and fair competition” when they signed the withdrawal agreement in October. That agreement included a “political declaration” that set out the framework for negotiations on trade and other issues.

Mr. Johnson said the U.K. already follows or exceeds EU standards in a number of areas. “We are not leaving the EU to undermine European standards – we will not engage in any kind of dumping,” he said. “The U.K. is not a European power by treaty or by law but by irrevocable facts of history and geography and language and culture and instinct and sentiment.”

