A police sergeant at the scene when Daunte Wright was shot testified Friday that he was holding Mr. Wright’s right arm with both hands to prevent him from driving away, as prosecutors sought to build their case that suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter acted unreasonably when she shot and killed him.

Ms. Potter, who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force two days after she killed Mr. Wright, said she meant to draw her taser when she shot the 20-year-old after pulling him over on April 11 and discovering there was a warrant for his arrest. She is charged with manslaughter.

Mychal Johnson, a supervisor of Ms. Potter’s at the time, testified that he was holding Mr. Wright’s right arm with both hands to prepare him for handcuffs, but that he dropped the arm when he heard Ms. Potter yell “Taser, taser, taser!”

Prosecutor Matthew Frank pointed out that Major Johnson, who is now a major in a sheriff’s department southeast of Minneapolis, did not draw his own taser or gun. And Major Johnson testified that department policy dictated that tasers shouldn’t be used on people operating vehicles to avoid incapacitating the person and causing an accident, though Mr. Wright’s car wasn’t moving when Ms. Potter shot him.

Ms. Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Mr. Wright, who was pulled over for having expired licence plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rear-view mirror.

Neither charge requires proof that Ms. Potter intended to kill Mr. Wright. The first charge requires prosecutors to prove that she acted recklessly and the second requires them to prove culpable negligence.

Prosecutors say Ms. Potter was a veteran officer who had received extensive taser training that included multiple warnings about not confusing it with a handgun.

Defence lawyers counter that Ms. Potter made a mistake but also would have been justified in shooting Mr. Wright if she had consciously chosen to do so because other officers, including Major Johnson, might have been dragged if Mr. Wright drove away.

Major Johnson testified under questioning by defence lawyer Earl Gray that officers had acted properly by trying to arrest Mr. Wright after they discovered there was a warrant for his arrest that was issued after he missed a court date on a gross misdemeanour weapons possession charge. And Major Johnson acknowledged that officers had a duty to check on the welfare of the woman in the car because someone had obtained a restraining order against Mr. Wright.

Major Johnson agreed with Mr. Gray that Ms. Potter had the right to use force because he might have been injured or killed if Mr. Wright had driven away.

Mr. Frank noted that Major Johnson stood up as the car drove away instead of being dragged. He also noted that the car didn’t move until after Ms. Potter shot Mr. Wright.

After Mr. Gray earlier got Major Johnson to acknowledge that Ms. Potter had been marked as “exceeds expectations” in evaluations, Mr. Frank struck back by asking Major Johnson: “Does it exceed expectations to draw a gun and shoot somebody to death instead of their taser?” The judge sustained an objection to the question.

Major Johnson testified that he opened Mr. Wright’s passenger-side door after Mr. Wright started to pull away from another officer, and that he leaned into the car, pushed the shift knob forward to make sure it was in park and reached for the keys to try to turn off the vehicle.

He said he then grabbed Mr. Wright’s right arm with both hands to prevent him from putting the car in drive and to handcuff him. Major Johnson said that at the time, he couldn’t see the other officer, Anthony Luckey, and didn’t know what Ms. Potter was doing.

Body camera footage shows that as Ms. Potter yells “Taser, taser, taser!” Major Johnson is using both of his hands to hold Mr. Wright’s hand and arm.

Major Johnson testified that he heard the taser command followed by a “loud pop,” which he initially thought was a taser. Composite video appeared to show Major Johnson’s hands still in the car at the time the shot was fired.

After he was shot, the car drove down the street and crashed into another vehicle.

Jurors also saw the most extensive video yet of Ms. Potter’s reaction right after the shooting. Major Johnson’s body camera recorded him trying to comfort her after the shooting as she cries and rocks back and forth on the ground with her head in her hands.

“Kim, take a breath. Kim, you’re okay,” he tells Ms. Potter. He also says: “Kim, that guy was trying to take off with me in the car.”

Major Johnson is also shown taking her gun, for evidence, and putting his own in her holster. Later, after another officer expresses fear she might harm herself, Major Johnson retrieves his gun, empties it of bullets out of Ms. Potter’s view, and gives it back to her.

As portions of Major Johnson’s video were shown in court, Ms. Potter put her head in her hands at the defence table, shook slightly and cried. Mr. Wright’s mother, Katie Bryant, also cried quietly.

Ms. Potter is white and Mr. Wright was Black, and the shooting happened as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was standing trial nearby in George Floyd’s death. Mr. Wright’s death set off days of protests and clashes with law enforcement in Brooklyn Center.

The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.

State sentencing guidelines call for just over seven years in prison upon conviction of first-degree manslaughter and four years for second-degree, though prosecutors have said they plan to push for even longer sentences.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.