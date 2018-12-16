Strasbourg remembers the victims of the deadly Christmas market attack

Residents of the eastern French city of Strasbourg filled a city square Sunday for a memorial to the four people shot dead and the dozen wounded by a gunman at their famous Christmas market.
The hour-long ceremony took place in Kleber Square by the city’s Christmas market, near where the gunman opened fire on Tuesday evening.
According to the local newspaper DNA, more than 1,000 people attended the memorial, which ended with a minute of applause and a rendition of France’s national anthem, La Marseillaise.
Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries praised the city’s resilience in the face of hardship.
“The presence on Saturday of an extremely large crowd in the Christmas market was an illustration of our commitment to these values, on which our living together is based, which we will continue to defend against all those who want to attack it,” Ries said.
After the attack, French authorities launched a massive manhunt that ended Thursday night when the main suspect, Strasbourg-born Cherif Chekatt, 29, was killed in a shootout with police in the city neighbourhood where he grew up.
French authorities are still investigating the Strasbourg Christmas market attack. Chekatt’s parents and two of his brothers, who had been held by police for questioning for several days, were released on Saturday.
