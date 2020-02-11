Sudan agrees to have ex-president Omar al-Bashir tried for genocide and war crimes at The Hague

Open this photo in gallery In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Sudan's former president Omar al-Bashir attends a ceremony for Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. The Associated Press

Sudan’s transitional government has agreed to send its deposed ex-president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court in The Hague for prosecution on charges of genocide and war crimes in Darfur.

The agreement, reached during peace negotiations with Darfur rebel leaders on Tuesday, would be a huge victory for the ICC, which has struggled to pursue criminal charges against other influential politicians and has managed to obtain only a handful of convictions in its 18-year history.

The decision to send Mr. al-Bashir to The Hague is still subject to a final peace agreement between the government and the Darfur rebels, which has not yet been reached. The decision could also be influenced by Sudan’s powerful military, which holds seats on the 11-member Sovereign Council, the body that oversees the transitional government.

Mr. al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for 30 years after seizing power in a military coup in 1989, was toppled from power last April after months of street protests over a deteriorating economy and other grievances.

He was arrested on corruption charges after he was forced from office, but Sudan’s military commanders refused to send him to The Hague, saying it would be “an ugly mark on Sudan.” The military, however, has been forced to concede some of its power to the civilian-led transitional government.

The ICC indicted him in 2009 and 2010 on charges of genocide and war crimes in Darfur, a region of Sudan where more than 300,000 people have been killed and 2.7 million were forced to flee their homes as a result of a prolonged crackdown led by the military and pro-government militias.

Mr. al-Bashir, 76, was the first sitting head of state to be indicted by the international court, and his case has become a crucial test case for the ICC’s powers. But he has evaded the ICC for the past 11 years. Despite the arrest warrants against him, he was able to travel widely to many countries, including ICC member countries, such as South Africa in 2015.

Under the agreement reached on Tuesday with the Darfur rebel groups, Sudan would surrender not only Mr. al-Bashir but also two other senior leaders in his former regime who have also been indicted by the ICC.

The agreement to send them to The Hague was confirmed by a government negotiator, Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi, who is also a member of the Sovereign Council, according to reports from Juba, capital of South Sudan, where the peace negotiations have been underway.

“We can only achieve justice if we heal the wounds … and we cannot escape from facing these … without the appearance of those against whom arrest warrants were issued by the International Criminal Court,” Mr. al-Taishi told reporters in Juba, according to al-Jazeera.

Sudan is not a member of the Treaty of Rome, the ICC’s founding treaty. To surrender Mr. al-Bashir and others to the ICC, Sudan might have to join the treaty, which could further complicate any handover.

Mr. al-Bashir has been held in custody in Sudan for the past 10 months, but in relatively comfortable conditions, rather than in prison.

In December, a Sudanese court convicted Mr. al-Bashir of corruption and money-laundering after US$130-million in cash was found in his home. He was sentenced to two years, but only in a “reform facility” rather than a prison.

Supporters of the ICC welcomed the decision to send Mr. al-Bashir to The Hague for trial. Mark Kersten, a Canadian scholar who has written extensively about the ICC, said a potential trial of the former Sudanese leader would be the biggest and most difficult in the court’s history.

The agreement to send him to the ICC is another example of how the court is dependent on domestic political events for its “big wins” – and the international court often has little influence over those domestic developments, Mr. Kersten said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Elise Keppler, associate director of the international justice program at Human Rights Watch, said she is still seeking details on the possible handover of Mr. al-Bashir to the ICC. But she tweeted: “This could be huge! Victims have been waiting for justice for widespread atrocities committed in Darfur for 15+ years.”

