Open this photo in gallery: A medical centre building riddled with bullet holes at the Souk Sitta (Market Six) in the south of Khartoum on June 1.-/AFP/Getty Images

Ceasefire talks have been suspended and U.S. sanctions have been imposed on military suppliers to both sides in Sudan’s worsening conflict as the fighting escalated to a new peak with scores of civilian casualties in a Khartoum market.

At least 19 people were killed and 106 injured when shells hit the market in an impoverished neighbourhood of southern Khartoum, according to citizen volunteer groups in the district. Some reports said the death toll had climbed to 27 as volunteers made an emergency appeal for blood supplies and medical staff.

It was the latest in a growing wave of violence that has shattered a new attempted ceasefire and triggered a decision by mediators to suspend the talks between the Sudanese military and the powerful Rapid Support Forces militia.

In a joint statement, the United States and Saudi Arabia said they were temporarily halting the ceasefire talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah because of “repeated serious violations” of the latest ceasefire. The violations have impeded the humanitarian aid and restoration of essential services that the ceasefire was intended to allow, they said.

The violations have included “occupation of civilian homes, private businesses, public buildings and hospitals, as well as air and artillery strikes, attacks and prohibited movements,” they said.

Humanitarian groups have reported that 112 warehouses and offices have been looted and 115 vehicles have been stolen since the beginning of the conflict on April 15, the joint statement said.

“Both sides claim to represent the interests of the Sudanese people, but their actions have added to their suffering and endangered national unity and regional stability,” the statement said.

Two United Nations agencies reported further looting on Thursday. The World Food Program said its food and other assets had been plundered in El-Obeid, capital of North Kordofan state, jeopardizing the aid supplies for 4.4 million people. “It is unconscionable to steal from the hungry,” said WFP executive director Cindy McCain.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said two of his agency’s offices in Khartoum were looted and a warehouse in El-Obeid was attacked.

More than 1.6 million people have been forced to flee their homes since the conflict began, including more than 425,000 people who have crossed borders to seek shelter in neighbouring countries, humanitarian agencies say. Residential districts in Khartoum and several cities in Darfur have been devastated by air strikes and shelling as the cities became urban battlegrounds.

“The scope and scale of the bloodshed in Khartoum and Darfur, in particular, is appalling,” said Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, in a statement on Thursday.

He announced that the United States is imposing economic sanctions and visa restrictions against the perpetrators of the violence. “Working with our partners, we will continue to hold the belligerent parties accountable for their unconscionable violence and defiance of the will of the people,” he said.

The individuals hit with visa restrictions were not publicly identified, but the sanctions were targeted at four Sudanese companies: two with links to the military and two with connections to the RSF militia.

The companies were “generating revenue from, and contributing to, the conflict in Sudan,” the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

“Through sanctions, we are cutting off key financial flows to both the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, depriving them of resources needed to pay soldiers, rearm, resupply, and wage war in Sudan,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.

Mr. Biden had signed an order to authorize sanctions last month, but the actions on Thursday were the first specific steps that Washington has taken. “We stand ready to pursue additional measures,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned in a statement on Thursday.

One of the newly sanctioned companies is Sudan’s largest defence enterprise, Defence Industries System, which generates about US$2-billion in annual revenue from hundreds of opaque subsidiaries with links to Sudan’s army, the U.S. Treasury Department said. Despite the company’s huge revenue, it contributes “little, if anything” to government coffers, the statement said.

Humanitarian workers, meanwhile, are struggling to keep their Sudan operations going. “We are running out of everything,” said Alaa Abusifian, emergency co-ordinator in Sudan for the humanitarian group Plan International, who has been focusing on helping refugees in White Nile state.

“Most people are traumatized and in need of psychosocial support,” she told The Globe and Mail in an account provided by Plan International.

“Many people, including our colleagues, have lost everything. Some people returned to find all their belongings stolen.”

Children who fled from Khartoum are still traumatized by what they suffered, she said. “They are struggling to sleep at night, and if any planes fly over them, the children hide and cry.”