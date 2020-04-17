Sudan protest image wins World Press Photo award; Canadian takes top sports prize

Open this photo in gallery This photo taken by Yasuyoshi Chiba, Agence France-Presse, won the World Press Photo of the Year award, and the first prize in the General News Singles category. Yasuyoshi Chiba/The Associated Press

An emotion-charged photo of a young man illuminated by cellphone lights as he recites poetry amid a crowd of protesters calling for civilian rule in Sudan won the prestigious World Press Photo award on Thursday.

The image, titled “Straight Voice,” was captured by Japanese photographer Yasuyoshi Chiba, in Khartoum on June 19 last year. Chiba is Chief Photographer for East Africa and Indian Ocean for French news agency Agence France-Presse. The photo also won first prize in the General News Singles category.

The protesters were calling for a return to civilian rule in Sudan after the military toppled long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir in April.

Story continues below advertisement

“This moment was the only peaceful group protest I encountered during my stay,” Chiba said in a statement released by the Amsterdam-based World Press Photo Foundation as it announced this year’s winners. “I felt their undefeated solidarity like burning embers that remain to flare up again.”

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard watches his game-winning buzzer-beater shot against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-finals, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, on May 12, 2019. Mark Blinch/The Associated Press

Chris McGrath, a photographer for Getty Images and member of the 2020 jury, called the winning photo “just a really beautiful, quiet photograph that summed up all the unrest across the globe of people wanting change.”

Canadian Mark Blinch won the Sports Singles top prize with a dramatic image for NBAE of Toronto Raptors player Kawhi Leonard watching his match-winning, buzzer-beating shot drop into the net to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Semi-finals.

AP photographer Silvia Izquierdo won second prize with an image of fans of Brazilian soccer team Flamengo cheering a goal against River Plate of Argentina in the final of the Copa Libertadores. The fans were watching the match on giant screens at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracan Stadium.

Protests and grief in Africa were strongly represented among news winners, with a series of images by Associated Press photographer Mulugeta Ayene of grieving families and other people at the site of the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 near Addis Ababa winning the Spot News Stories category. The series also was one of three nominations for Story of the Year and one of the images was among six nominations for the World Press Photo award.

Open this photo in gallery Relatives grieve at the crash site of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 13, 2019. Mulugeta Ayene/The Associated Press

The Boeing 737 Max crashed into a field shortly after take-off, killing all 157 passengers and crew.

“It’s truly an honour to have Associated Press (AP) photographs included among the winners of this year’s World Press Photo contest,” said AP’s Director of Photography, J. David Ake. “And as a former Agence France-Presse (AFP) staff photographer, I would like to offer a tip o’ the hat to Yasuyoshi Chiba for his Photo of the Year”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Friends relax and watch television in their diki, a private space they have created in a converted storeroom, in Bab el-Oued, Algiers, Algeria, on Dec. 6, 2016. Romain Laurendeau/The Associated Press

The World Press Photo Story of the Year also came from Africa, with French photographer Romain Laurendeau winning for a series titled “Kho, the Genesis of a Revolt,” focusing on the roots of protests that erupted last year in Algeria. The series also won the Long-Term Projects category.

The closing date for entries was Jan. 14, before the coronavirus outbreak gripped the globe and began dominating news coverage. In all, 4,282 photographers submitted just under 74,000 photos. The 44 winners came from 24 different countries, organizers said.

Open this photo in gallery A polar bear and her cub come close to equipment placed by scientists from Polarstern, a ship that is part of a scientific expedition investigating the consequences of Arctic climate change, in the central Arctic Ocean, on Oct. 10, 2019. Esther Horvath/The Associated Press

Esther Horvath of Hungary won the Environment Singles category with a photo for The New York Times of a polar bear and her cub near equipment placed by scientists investigating the consequences of Arctic climate change. AP photographer Noah Berger won second prize with an aerial image of firefighters battling the Marsh Complex Fire, near the town of Brentwood, California.

Another AP photographer, Ramon Espinosa, won third prize in the Spot News Singles category for an image of people wading along a flooded road in Freeport, Grand Bahama, after Hurricane Dorian pummeled the island. First prize in the category went to Farouk Batiche of German news agency dpa for a photo of students scuffling with police during a demonstration in Algiers.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.