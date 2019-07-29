 Skip to main content

World Sudanese activists say five killed at student protest

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Sudanese activists say five killed at student protest

Samy Magdy
Cairo
The Associated Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Sudanese security forces fired on student demonstrators in a central province on Monday, killing at least five people, protest organizers said.

The Sudanese Doctors Central Committee said the demonstration in Obeid, in North Kordofan province, was organized by high school students to protest military rule. It said several people were wounded, some critically.

The committee is part of the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which spearheaded months of protests leading to the military overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April. The protesters have continued to take to the streets, demanding a swift transition to civilian rule.

Story continues below advertisement

The SPA posted a video showing hundreds of students, many wearing backpacks, protesting in Obeid as gunshots echo in the background. The group called for Sudanese to take part in demonstrations in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere to condemn the violence.

Mustafa Mohammed, a doctor at the main Obeid hospital, said it had received five bodies and was treating dozens of wounded students.

“Most of the wounded have been shot in the legs, head and stomach,” he said.

Local authorities suspended classes in all schools across North Kordofan and declared a nightly curfew in parts of the province “until further notice.”

The protest coalition said the crackdown was carried out by the military and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary unit that grew out of the feared Janjaweed militias unleashed during the Darfur conflict in the 2000s. The RSF is led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is also the deputy leader of the military council.

The protesters say the RSF was also behind the dispersal of their main sit-in in Khartoum on June 3, which they say killed nearly 130 people. The state prosecutor put the death toll at 87.

Sediq Yousef, a negotiator for the protest coalition, said there should be no further talks with the military until it halts its “violations.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We cannot sit at a negotiating table with those who allow the killing of revolutionaries,” he said.

The two sides plan to meet Tuesday to discuss a power-sharing deal. They agreed on the outline of an agreement earlier this month but remain divided on a number of key issues, including whether military commanders should be immune from prosecution for violence against protesters.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter