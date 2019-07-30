 Skip to main content

World Sudanese students rally to condemn violence in central province

Sudanese students rally to condemn violence in central province

CAIRO
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Sudanese students protest in the capital Khartoum on July 30, 2019, one day after teenagers were shot at a rally against shortages of bread and fuel in the town of al-Obeid, about 420 kilometres southwest of the capital.

EBRAHIM HAMID/AFP/Getty Images

Thousands of Sudanese students have taken to the streets in the capital and elsewhere in the country to condemn violence against fellow students.

Videos posted online show thousands in school uniforms, schoolbags on their backs, marching Tuesday in the streets of Khartoum and in other places, denouncing student deaths the previous day in North Kordofan province.

Security forces fired live ammunition on Monday in the North Kordofan city of Obeid to disperse student protests. At least five people were killed, including four students.

The Sudanese Professionals Association called for the marches on Tuesday. The group has been part of months of protests leading up to the military’s overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

Since the military took over Sudan, the association has demanded a swift transition to civilian rule.

