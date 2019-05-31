 Skip to main content

Suicide bomb leaves seven casualties in eastern Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan
The Associated Press
A NATO forces stand guard during the graduation ceremony of Afghan National Army soldiers from a three-month training program at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

A suicide car bomb exploded early Friday morning in an eastern neighbourhood of the capital Kabul, leaving seven casualties, police said.

Firdous Faramaz, Kabul police chief spokesman, could not immediately say how many were dead or wounded.

“It’s too early to say what was the target or to say how many of the seven casualties in the bombing have died and how many are wounded,” he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

The attacker struck in the eastern Yakatot neighbourhood, where U.S. and NATO forces maintain complexes as well as facilities operated by the Afghan National Security Forces.

On Thursday, six people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Afghan army academy and training centre, also in the same area but several kilometres (miles) away from Friday’s explosion.

The Interior Ministry on Thursday said a soldier had noticed a suspicious person and as he approached him, the attacker detonated his explosives near the academy. The soldier’s action likely saved lives.

No one has taken responsibility for either attack but both the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have infiltrated the capital in the past.

