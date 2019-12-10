 Skip to main content

World

Suicide bomber hits medical facility at main U.S. Air Base in Afghanistan

Kabul, Afghanistan
The Associated Press
A powerful suicide bombing Wednesday targeted an under-construction medical facility near Bagram Air Base, the main American base north of the capital Kabul, the U.S. military said.

The attacker struck the facility being built to help the Afghan people who live near, the U.S. military said. There were no coalition casualties and the base remains secure, the statement said.

Earlier reports suggested a U.S. military convoy might have been the target early Wednesday.

Dr. Sangin, a physician, said that the hospital near the perimeter of the base was on fire. It wasn’t immediately clear if any foreigners were inside the hospital.

Gen. Mahfooz Walizada, police commander of northern Parwan province, confirmed the attack Wednesday morning but offered no details on casualties.

Sangin, who is the head of the provincial hospital, said that they have received five injured, all Afghans.

