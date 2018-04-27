‘Surfing Padre’ Rev. Christian Mondor blessed the California waves

Open this photo in gallery Rev. Matt Munoz, centre, heads to the surf with Rev. Christian Mondor, left, during the Blessing of the Waves ceremony at the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 10, 2018. Father Mondor often wore a wetsuit under his clerical robe. Richard Vogel/The Associated Press

Rev. Christian Mondor, the “Surfing Padre” who wore a wetsuit under his clerical robe and presided over an annual Blessing of the Waves ceremony in the coastal Southern California town known as Surf City, died just two days before his 93rd birthday.

Father Mondor died Wednesday after a bout with pneumonia, according to officials at Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Huntington Beach, where he heard confessions and sang in the choir for nearly three decades.

“He just loved life,” his colleague Rev. Ryan Thornton said Friday. “The community was drawn to him because he had an extraordinary ability to connect with people.”

A competitive swimmer since he was a boy, Father Mondor only took up surfing in 1990 – when he was in his mid-60s – after joining the church just blocks from the shore about 65 kilometres south of Los Angeles.

“He figured that if he lived near the beach, he better learn how to surf,” Father Thornton said. Before long, he earned the nickname the Surfing Priest and, later, the Surfing Padre.

His fellow surfers would ask for his blessing before they paddled out in the mornings. Eventually Father Mondor started a yearly interfaith prayer service on the sand with a rabbi and other religious leaders. It became known as the Blessing of the Waves and drew thousands of people.

Father Mondor said the event was to honour St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the environment. Recent gatherings included representatives from the Catholic, Jewish, Mormon, Islamic and Zoroastrian faiths. After presiding over the blessing, Father Mondor shed his robe and grabbed his board to join a crowd of surfers in the water.

“We find that the ocean can bring people of all faiths together,” Father Mondor told the Associated Press in 2010.

In 2013, he was honoured with a star on Huntington Beach’s Surfing Walk of Fame.

During his nearly 70-year career, Father Mondor worked as a priest and teacher across his home state of California, as well as in Oregon and Canada.