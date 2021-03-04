 Skip to main content
Survey finds rising global COVID-19 vaccine acceptance, but Canadians wary of government rollout

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
Open this photo in gallery

Nurse Mandeep Kaur administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health administrator Brittany Orantes at a vaccination centre as part of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Brampton, Ontario, March 4, 2021.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

A survey of 14 countries by researchers at Imperial College London has found that acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines is rising and that Canadians are among the least confident in their government’s ability to deliver an effective vaccination program.

The poll found that 58 per cent of respondents across all of the countries would definitely get a COVID-19 vaccination if it were made available. That was up from 51 per cent in a similar poll conducted last November. Britain had the highest level of vaccine acceptance at 77 per cent, while France was among the lowest at 40 per cent. Canada came in at 55 per cent, up slightly from 53 per cent in November.

The researchers have been regularly polling around 1,000 people in each country since November to gauge attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccines. The latest survey, taken in February, showed that a strong willingness to be vaccinated had increased by at least nine percentage points in 11 of the 14 countries and by 20 points in seven. Meanwhile, concern about vaccine side effects had fallen over all, to 45 per cent from 54 per cent in November.

Britain had seen the largest increase in acceptance – from 55 per cent in November to 77 per cent in February – which coincided with the country’s rapid vaccination program, which has seen nearly one-third of the population inoculated so far.

Attitudes have also begun to shift in France despite the slow rollout of the country’s vaccination effort. In November, one quarter of French respondents said they would definitely get vaccinated and 42 per cent said they strongly opposed vaccines. By February, support for vaccination had climbed to 40 per cent, while opposition had fallen to 33 per cent.

People in Singapore and Japan, where skepticism about vaccines has also been high, have also begun to accept immunization. In the current survey, 48 per cent of respondents in both countries were willing to be vaccinated, up from 36 per cent in Singapore and 39 per cent for Japan in November.

“With a number of safe and effective coronavirus vaccines being rolled out across the world, and many more in the pipeline, it is good news that people are becoming more willing to take one,” said Ara Darzi, co-director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College. “But our data shows that many countries still have much to do to address vaccine hesitancy.”

The researchers also measured the level of confidence respondents had in their government’s vaccination program. Canada has had a haphazard rollout so far, and just 26 per cent of Canadians in the survey said they strongly agreed that the government would provide an effective vaccine – one of the lowest percentages among all the countries. In contrast, 43 per cent of Israelis and 38 per cent of respondents in Britain said they had strong confidence in their governments’ vaccine drive.

Only 35 per cent of Canadians said they would have no difficultly accessing a vaccine, compared with 64 per cent of people in Israel and 54 per cent in Britain. Over all, 45 per cent of respondents said it wouldn’t be hard to get a vaccine, while 55 per cent said they would have difficulty.

“While the availability of COVID-19 vaccines is increasing in many countries … getting to a new normal will require a concerted effort to ensure that no nation is left behind,” said Sarah Jones, co-project lead and doctoral researcher at the institute.

The survey comes amid overwhelming support for vaccines among people 80 and older in Britain, who have been among the first to be vaccinated. A survey released Thursday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that 96 per cent of respondents would be very or somewhat likely to encourage others to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

“The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination is, no doubt, a huge relief to many people aged over 80,” said Tim Gibbs, of the ONS public service analysis team. “It will hopefully also improve a wider quality of life for this group. We can see that one-third of over-80s who had received two or more doses of the vaccine reported they would be more likely to attend a hospital for a medical reason since being vaccinated.”

