Suspect accused of killing North Korean leader's half brother freed from prison

Suspect accused of killing North Korean leader’s half brother freed from prison

Kajang, Malaysia
The Associated Press
Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong, accused in the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has been released from a Malaysian prison.

A Vietnamese embassy translator says the Vietnamese woman who was tried for the killing of the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader has been released from a Malaysian prison.

Maridam Yacfar told reporters at the prison on Friday that Doan Thi Huong looked “happy,” but couldn’t give further details. Ms. Huong’s lawyers have said she is expected to be taken to the immigration office before flying back to Hanoi later on Friday.

Ms. Huong pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing injury after prosecutors dropped the murder charge against her. She was sentenced to 40 months in prison. Her co-defendant, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, was released in March after prosecutors unexpectedly withdrew the murder charge against her.

They were accused of killing Kim Jong Nam at a Kuala Lumpur airport in February, 2017.

