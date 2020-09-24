Suspect charged in connection with shooting of two officers during Louisville protests

Open this photo in gallery Police officers stand in front of an armored vehicle in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 23, 2020. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Louisville’s police chief says a man has been charged in the shooting of two officers during protests over a grand jury’s decision in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says one officer was treated and released with a leg wound. Another officer was shot in the abdomen and the mayor says he’s doing well after surgery.

Officials also say a curfew remains in effect for the next two nights after fires and and violence against police officers during protests.

Cities around the country saw protesters take to the streets following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision.

