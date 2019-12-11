Suu Kyi defends Myanmar’s generals, calling genocide testimony ‘misleading’

Open this photo in gallery Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks in front of the judges on the second day of hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2019. YVES HERMAN/Reuters

For more than two decades, Aung San Suu Kyi was the sharpest thorn in the side of Myanmar’s generals. On Wednesday, she stood before the International Court of Justice as the generals’ strongest defender, questioning whether a genocide had really taken place against the country’s Rohingya population.

It was just the latest twist in Ms. Suu Kyi’s long and convoluted story, one that dismayed her former supporters in the international community even as it may bolster her and her party ahead of elections in Myanmar next year.

Opening Myanmar’s defence against accusations of genocide, the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate said that the court had been given “an incomplete and misleading factual picture of the situation” on Tuesday, when the African nation of Gambia – pointing to evidence accumulated by a 2018 United Nations fact-finding mission – asked the ICJ to intervene and order Myanmar’s military to halt its operations in the country’s western Rakhine state.

In professorial remarks, the Oxford University-educated 74-year-old chided outsiders for their poor understanding of her country’s politics, even as she took pains to avoid naming the Rohingya as a separate ethnic group. She instead referred to Muslim and Buddhist residents of Rakhine.

Ms. Suu Kyi said that rather than a genocide, what had happened in Rakhine was an “internal armed conflict” between Myanmar’s army and an insurgent force, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army. She said ARSA had instigated the fighting by repeatedly attacking police and army posts in 2016 and 2017.

“Please bear in mind this complex situation and the challenge to sovereignty and security in our country when you are assessing the intent of those who attempted to deal with the rebellion,” Ms. Suu Kyi told the court. “Surely, under the circumstances, genocidal intent cannot be the only hypothesis.”

Ms. Suu Kyi said confusion had arisen out of the Myanmar military’s use of the term “clearance operation” to describe its offensive in Rakhine. In the Burmese language, she said, the term “simply means to clear an area of insurgents or terrorists.”

It’s a version of events contradicted by the UN report, which saw ARSA’s attacks as a reaction to Myanmar’s systematic and decades-long repression of the Rohingya. The UN called the events of 2016 and 2017 a “foreseeable and planned catastrophe.”

The fact-finding mission found that “the gravest crimes under international law” had been committed and called for senior members of Myanmar’s military to be tried for genocide.

The report said more than 10,000 Rohingya had been killed, and that upwards of 700,000 had been forced to flee their homes to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Canadian lawyer William Schabas, acting as legal counsel for Myanmar, said those figures were not high enough to prove genocidal intent.

Mr. Schabas said Myanmar had evidence that would show the figure of 10,000 deaths was an exaggeration, and that no mass graves had been found. In its report, the UN calls its estimate “conservative.”

The legal threshold for declaring a genocide is high. Only three have been recognized since the end of the Second World War: the deaths of between 1.5 and 2 million people under Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge in the late 1970s; the massacre of an estimated 800,000 ethnic Tutsis in Rwanda in 1994; and the murder of 8,000 men and boys by Serb forces in Srebrenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina, in 1995.

Ms. Suu Kyi pleaded with the ICJ to let Myanmar’s own justice system deal with any abuses that may have been committed during the military operation in Rakhine.

“It cannot be ruled out that disproportionate force was used by members of the defence services in some cases in disregard of international humanitarian law, or that they did not distinguish clearly enough between ARSA fighters and civilians,” she said. “If war crimes have been committed by members of Myanmar’s Defence Services, they will be prosecuted through our military justice system.”

Last year, Myanmar’s military, known as the Tatmadaw, announced that seven soldiers involved in the September, 2017, massacre of 10 Rohingya men and boys in the village of Inn Din had been sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour. All seven soldiers – the only military personnel known to have been punished over the 2017 operation – were granted early release after less than a year in the prison.

Late last month, the Tatmadaw said it had begun a court martial of an unspecified number of soldiers over events in another village, Gu Dar Pyin, the site of a second alleged massacre of 10 Rohingya.

On Tuesday, Gambia – which is leading the case on behalf of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation – argued that the ICJ needed to order what are known as “provisional measures” to protect the Rohingya who remain in Myanmar from the ongoing risk of genocide.

Ms. Suu Kyi looked on impassively Tuesday as Gambia’s lawyers quoted from the UN’s findings of summary executions, mass rapes, and the burning of hundreds of Rohingya villages. Her decision to travel to The Hague to act as Myanmar’s representative in the case was a bitter blow for some of the Rohingya refugees who fled the military offensive.

Yousef Ali, a 46-year-old who says he was tortured and raped by Tatmadaw soldiers for three days in 2017 because he was suspected of providing food to ARSA fighters, said he had voted for Ms. Suu Kyi in Myanmar’s 2015 election because he had viewed her as someone who would stand up for the rights of the country’s minority groups.

“We thought she was good. We voted for her because she was a Nobel Peace Prize winner,” Mr. Ali said in an interview in The Hague, where he and two other Rohingya refugees travelled this week with the support of the Canadian and Dutch governments. “It’s sad for me to see her protecting the military forces.”

Ms. Suu Kyi, once hailed as a human rights champion akin to Nelson Mandela or Mahatma Gandhi, was released in 2010 from two decades of off-and-on house arrest. Since early 2016, she has served as de facto prime minister in an awkward power-sharing agreement with the military she once opposed, a partnership that gives her no role in the army’s chain of command.

Her decision to travel to The Hague may be one calculated to appeal to nationalists at home ahead of next year’s election, when her party expected to face a stiff challenge from the military-backed opposition.

“At home, her [appearance at the ICJ] has changed the political calculus,” read an editorial this week in The Irrawaddy, an independent online news website based in Myanmar. “Her decision to walk into the line of fire has triggered a resurgence in Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s popularity.”

The ICJ is scheduled to hear closing statements from both sides on Thursday. A decision on whether to order emergency “provisional measures” against Myanmar is expected to take about a month.

