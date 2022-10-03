In this 2018 file photo, Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo attends the award ceremony at the Hamburg Kerber Foundation's European Science Prize, in Germany. On Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, he won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries concerning human evolution.Christian Charisius/The Associated Press

A scientist who developed techniques for probing ancient DNA for clues to human evolution has won this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Svante Pääbo, a native of Sweden, is director of the Department of Genetics at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany. He was named the sole winner of the medical Nobel on Monday morning.

Among Dr. Pääbo’s discoveries is the fact that modern Homo sapiens of non-African origin derive 1 to 2 percent of their DNA from Neanderthals — proof that mixing between the two human species occurred tens of thousands of years ago.

The prize, arguably among the most prestigious in the scientific world, is awarded by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden’s Karolinska Institute and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($900,357).

It is the first of this year’s batch of prizes.

Created in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel, the prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace have been awarded since 1901, though the economics prize is a later addition.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed medical research centre stage with many expecting that the development of the vaccines that have allowed the world to regain some sense of normality may eventually be rewarded.

Still, it typically takes many years for any given research to be honoured, with the committees charged with picking the winners looking to determine its full value with some certainty amongst what is always a packed field of contenders.

This year’s festivities should in any case mark the return of the Nobel banquet in Stockholm after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, an event redolent of old-world pomp and glamour after years of social distancing.

Last year’s medicine prize went to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for the discovery of receptors in the human skin that sense temperature and touch, converting the physical impact into nerve impulses.

Past winners in the field include a string of famous researchers, notably Alexander Fleming, who shared the 1945 prize for the discovery of penicillin, and Robert Koch, who won already in 1905 for his investigations of tuberculosis. ($1 = 11.1067 Swedish crowns.)

With files from Reuters