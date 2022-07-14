A jubilant Iraj Mesdaghi (center in blue suit) reacts after the verdict outside the trial of Hamid Noury, a former Iranian prosecution official accused of crimes against international law and murder in Iran in 1988, outside the Stockholm District Court in Stockholm, Sweden on July 14, 2022. Noury was sentenced to a lifetime in prison. Iraj now hopes that president Ebrahim Raisi will be held accountable too.Ola Westerberg /The Globe and Mail

An Iranian man was handed a lifetime prison sentence in Stockholm on Thursday for war crimes and murder in a unique court case over mass executions in Iran’s prisons in 1988.

The court concluded that the accused committed the crimes while working as an aide to Iran’s incumbent president, Ebrahim Raisi.

A loud, jubilant roar rose in the street outside the court house when approximately 1,000 Iranian regime critics from different fractions gathered there heard the verdict.

Hamid Noury, 61, “has in the role of assistant to the deputy prosecutor at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, jointly and in collusion with others, been involved in the executions, which took place after a fatwa from Iran’s Supreme Leader,” presiding judge Tomas Zander at the Stockholm District Court said in a statement. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini was the Supreme Leader at the time; Mr. Raisi is the deputy prosecutor referred to.

The victims were imprisoned civilian supporters of the leftist-Islamic opposition group People’s Mujahedin and other critics of Iran’s regime in 1988. It is the first time that the execution campaign has been tried in a formal court of law. Sweden applies universal jurisdiction for crimes against international law.

Mr. Khomeini ordered the executions in retaliation for an armed offensive the Mujahedin launched, with support from Iraq, toward the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980–88. Therefore, the executions of its members constitute war crimes, the court established.

The hangings were “a serious crime against international law,” the court said. The victims should have been “protected as civilians in the hands of a party to the conflict.”

The executions of secular leftists during the same campaign were labelled murders, but not war crimes, by the court. The 1988 trials held by the so-called death committees, of which Mr. Raisi was a member in Gohardasht, “did not meet the basic requirements of a fair trial,” the court said.

Mr. Noury denies the accusations. His defence lawyers said in a short comment that they were disappointed and would appeal. The foreign ministry in Tehran said in a statement that “Iran is absolutely certain that Noury’s sentence was politically motivated and it has no legal validity.” Tehran has called for the 61-year-old’s release.

Plaintiffs and witnesses from 11 countries, including Canada, took part in the trial. Iranian-Canadian plaintiff Hassan Golzari, who singled out both Mr. Noury and Mr. Raisi in court, said that he had waited for so long for someone to “hear the voices of voiceless.”

“I hope that governments of all free countries stop dealing with Iran,” he added.

Another plaintiff and main witness in the trial, Swedish-Iranian Iraj Mesdaghi, spent 10 years in prison because of his political activities and has since collected evidence against his tormentors.

“This is a very important moment for the Iranian people, for the mothers, fathers and the families of those who were killed,” a jubilant Mr. Mesdaghi said outside the court house. And the quest is not over, he said. “We are on a long road. We are going after Raisi and the others who were responsible for the massacres,” he added, expressing hope that this further pursuit was now internationally legally strengthened.

Between late July and September 1988, around 5,000 prisoners were executed in the campaign, according to human-rights organization Amnesty International.

The verdict will draw the attention once more to the case of Swedish-Iranian doctor Ahmadreza Djalali, sentenced to death for spying for Israel – charges based on torture, according to Amnesty. On the last day of the trial in the Stockholm court, May 4, Iranian authorities announced it would carry out the execution of Mr. Djalali, but later delayed it. Sweden has demanded Mr. Djalali’s release; Tehran denies that there is any connection between the two cases.

After his election in 2021, Mr. Raisi was asked to comment on demands that he be investigated for crimes against humanity for the execution campaign. He told journalists he had “defended the rights of people and the security of the society.”

Head prosecutor Kristina Lindhoff Carleson noted that the court had, to a large extent, confirmed her line of argument and shared her opinion that the crimes warranted the harshest possible sentence.

Injured party counsel Goran Hjalmarsson called the verdict “historically important” and was pleased to see his clients cheering.

“Finally the truth has been revealed about the awful things that happened at Gohardasht more than 30 years ago,” he said.

Mr. Hjalmarsson added that while the Swedish case dealt with Mr. Noury’s role specifically, “by extension it criticizes the entire system, how the regime treats people, how it holds so-called trials for five minutes without defence lawyers and where people then are sent to be executed by hanging. It’s absolutely disgusting.”

