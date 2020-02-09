 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Swiss voters approve outlawing anti-gay discrimination

BERLIN
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Voters 'are saying unmistakably that hatred and discrimination have no place in our free Switzerland,' Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, seen here on Sept. 25, 2019, said.

DENIS BALIBOUSE/Reuters

Swiss voters approved by a wide margin Sunday a measure that will make it illegal to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation.

Switzerland’s parliament in late 2018 approved expanding the country’s existing anti-discrimination law to make it illegal to publicly denigrate, discriminate or stir up hatred based on a person’s sexual orientation.

Opponents of the move insisted it violated people’s right to freedom of opinion and gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on the issue. Switzerland holds referendums several times a year that give voters a direct say in policy-making.

Story continues below advertisement

Voters supported outlawing anti-gay discrimination by a margin of 63.1% to 36.9%, an outcome roughly in line with pre-referendum expectations. Of Switzerland’s 26 cantons (states), only three – Appenzell-Innerrhoden, Schwyz and Uri – had majorities vote against it.

Under the measure, operators of restaurants, cinemas and public facilities such as swimming pools will not be able to turn people away because of their sexual orientation.

The revision approved Sunday expands the scope of a law in force since 1995 that bans discrimination on the basis of race or religion. The law allows fines and up to three years in prison for violations. In its new form, it will cover sexual orientation but not gender identity.

Supporters said the addition is needed but that it would not stifle legitimate public debate as long as the views expressed don’t stray into fomenting hate or discrimination.

Voters “are saying unmistakably that hatred and discrimination have no place in our free Switzerland,” Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said.

Opponents argued that protections against denigration were already enshrined in Swiss law. The nationalist Swiss People’s Party, the biggest single party in parliament, opposed the change and said the backers must now showit was “not a pretext for handing down politically motivated verdicts and silencing unwelcome opinions and voices.”

Keller-Sutter said “freedom of expression remains guaranteed.” She added that courts have been “restrained” in their application of the existing law and “anyone who remains respectful need have no fear of being convicted.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies