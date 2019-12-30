 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Sydney’s New Year’s fireworks to go ahead despite calls to cancel due to worsening wildfire risk

Tristan Lavalette
PERTH, Australia
The Associated Press

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's celebrations in Sydney. Pressure had built for Sydney’s spectacle to be scrapped before the New South Wales Rural Fire Service approved the event on Monday.

The Associated Press

Sydney will set off its iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks after being granted an exemption to a total fire ban Monday, with other Australian cities cancelling their celebrations due to a worsening wildfire risk.

Pressure had built for Sydney’s spectacle to be scrapped before the New South Wales Rural Fire Service approved the event on Monday. The popular celebrations are expected to attract around a million people to Sydney’s famous harbour front and generate 130 million Australian dollars ($91-million) for the state’s economy. An estimated 1 billion people worldwide watched last year’s display on television.

Australia’s most populous state has bore the brunt of wildfires that have killed 10 people and razed more than 1,000 homes across the country in the past few months. Of the 97 fires burning across New South Wales on Monday, 43 were not yet contained. A total fire ban was in place in Sydney, Canberra and other places to prevent new wildfires.

Story continues below advertisement

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service said Monday that the latest fatality is a volunteer firefighter who died near Jingellic. Two other firefighters suffered burns.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to hit 33 degrees Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) in Sydney, with hotter weather in the western suburbs. Thick smoke that has shrouded the city’s iconic landmarks was also expected.

Australia's animals fight for their lives as residents are urged to evacuate. Reuters

“Hot air is coming out of the centre of Australia, it’s particularly dry and then unfortunately conditions are expected to worsen in New South Wales as we head into Tuesday,” Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday that the fireworks should go ahead to show the world Australia’s resiliency.

New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the spectacle should be called off. “The risk is too high and we must respect our exhausted volunteers,” he wrote on social media before the exemption was granted.

The western suburb of Parramatta decided to forego a fireworks display. “Council was not granted an exemption to proceed with its fireworks display, due to the total fire ban in place and a range of associated risks,” Mayor Bob Dwyer said Monday.

In Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, out-of-control wildfires were forcing thousands of residents and holidaymakers to evacuate. Melbourne, Victoria’s capital, peaked at 41 C (106 F) on Monday, with areas southwest of the city reaching 44 C (111 F).

Story continues below advertisement

Lightning started 16 fires in Victoria overnight. Cooler temperatures were expected to sweep into the state late Monday, but windy conditions and thunderstorms heightened the risk of wildfires spreading.

Victoria Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said fires had generated their own thunderstorms, creating “unpredictable and dangerous” conditions.

He said there had been no confirmed loss of properties in the region.

Victoria Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said the worst could be ahead. “This is not yet over. We’re really only halfway through what is ahead of us here,” she said.

In Canberra, Australia’s capital, fireworks were cancelled and event organizers said other activities, including live music performances, could also be cancelled.

“It is a sensible decision for us not to proceed with the fireworks,” the capital territory’s Emergency Services Agency Commissioner Georgeina Whelan said.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies