Syrian army tangles with IS, Kurds as missile attack hits government bases

A Syrian army tank shells Islamic State (IS) positions in Yarmouk, a Palestinian refugee camp on the edge of Damascus.

Syrian troops government troops battled IS militants in Damascus and Kurdish forces in the east Sunday while rebel rockets had struck several military bases in the Hama and Aleppo countryside. It wasn’t immediately clear who had launched the missiles against government positions.

In Damascus, government forces tightened the noose around a Palestinian refugee camp held by Islamic State militants where hundreds of civilians face an uncertain future, state media, witnesses and residents said.

Nearly two weeks into a campaign to capture the last area near the capital outside government control that has left many parts of the once teeming Yarmouk camp in ruins, state media announced that the neighborhood next to the camp was retaken.

Opposition sources said the army was now engaged in fierce fighting with militants on the outskirts of the Yarmouk camp where an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 militants are now encircled.

The militants who are besieged in an ever-shrinking area have repelled successive raids to enter their heavily defended stronghold.

State television and the official SANA news agency said a deal had reportedly been reached between the army and “terrorist groups” in the camp to allow them safe passage to rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib in return for the evacuation of civilians in two besieged Shi’ite villages in the province.

It said the deal’s implementation would begin Monday. It did not say which rebel groups were included.

The Yarmouk campaign is part of a wider-Russian backed offensive to regain the last pocket in opposition hands around the capital after retaking eastern Ghouta this month.

It has shown no sign of letting up since Western countries launched air strikes on April 14 to punish the government for a suspected poison gas attack.

The fate of hundreds of Palestinians, mostly sick and elderly women and children still in the camp that was once the largest in Syria is uncertain. UNRWA, the U.N body responsible for Palestinian refugees has called on warring parties to spare civilians.

“There are some families that have been buried under the rubble and no one is able to retrieve their bodies,” said Abu Osama, a resident who fled the camp two days ago to nearby Yalda, joining thousands of others seeking relative safety there since the start of the latest offensive.

“The regime is just burning and destroying ... and then trying to advance on several fronts,” Rami al Sayed, a former resident of Yarmouk who is now on its outskirts, said.

The camp, which has been under siege by the army since rebels captured it in 2012, was home to some 160,000 Palestinians before the Syrian conflict began in 2011, refugees from the 1948 Arab-Israeli war and their descendents.

Meanwhile, Syrian government forces briefly captured four villages east of the Euphrates River in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour after rare clashes on Sunday with U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters, then lost the area in a counteroffensive by the Kurdish-led force.

The area close to the border with Iraq has been the site of recent clashes between the two sides that had been focusing on fighting the Islamic State extremist group. The IS had declared its caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq.

Crossings into the east bank of the Euphrates in eastern Syria by government forces have been rare.

In a separate development, Syrian state television reported a “new aggression,” with missiles targeting a number of military outposts in northern Syria.

Syrian TV reported early Monday that the missiles targeted outposts in the Hama and Aleppo countryside. It did not say who fired the missiles or whether there were any casualties or damage. The news comes less than two weeks after a similar report of airstrikes on government military installations in the central Homs region and the suburbs of Damascus. But the military later said a false alarm had set off air defence systems.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria through activists on the ground, reported loud explosions in the Hama countryside and Aleppo province resulting from missiles targeting a base of the 47th Brigade in Hama that houses Syrian government and allied Iranian forces. It also reported missiles hitting positions near the Nairab air base and Aleppo airport. It said the source of the missiles was not immediately known, and had no information on casualties.

An opposition source said one of the locations hit was an army base known as Brigade 47 near Hama city, widely known as a recruitment center for Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias who fight alongside President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

An intelligence source who closely follows Syria said it appeared that multiple missile strikes hit several command centers for Iranian-backed militias and there were dozens of injuries and deaths.

The strikes hit weapons warehouses, and further explosions were heard, the source who requested anonymity said.

Israel in the course of the conflict has hit Iranian-backed militia outposts in Syria, targeting mainly Lebanese Shi’ite militia Hezbollah’s arms convoys in and out of Syria and its supply lines.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this month his country will continue “to move against Iran in Syria.”

With reports from The Associated Press and Reuters