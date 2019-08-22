 Skip to main content

Syrian authorities open 'humanitarian corridor' for civilians in rebel-held area

Syrian authorities open ‘humanitarian corridor’ for civilians in rebel-held area

Albert Aji and Suzan Fraser
DAMASCUS, Syria
The Associated Press
Civilians flee a conflict zone in Syria's rebel-held northwestern region of Idlib, where government bombardment has killed hundreds since late April.

OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Syrian authorities opened Thursday a “humanitarian corridor” so civilians from a besieged, rebel-held area in the north of Hama province can leave and move to parts of the country controlled by the government, the Foreign Ministry said.

Government warplanes, meanwhile, carried out an air strike close to a Turkish military post in northwestern Syria, raising tensions between the two neighbours. Turkey is a strong backer of the Syrian opposition and rebels fighting President Bashar Assad’s forces.

There was no immediate word of any casualties in the strike.

The ministry said the corridor was opened in the village of Soran, on the southern edge of the rebel-held area that has been under siege by Syrian troops since Wednesday.

Insurgents in Syria have suffered a series of setbacks over the past three weeks in the face of a stepped-up government offensive in the country’s northwest – the last rebel-held territory in Syria.

On Wednesday, government forces fully took control of the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province after an al-Qaida-linked group pulled out and launched a siege on rebel-held towns and villages in the northern pbmrarts of adjoining Hama province.

The besieged area in Hama is home to tens of thousands of civilians, as well as insurgents and Turkish troops, based in an observation post in the village of Morek. Since a deal with Russia last year, Turkey has maintained 12 such posts in and around Idlib province.

Turkey’s state-run news agency said a Turkish observation post, north of Khan Sheikhoun, came under “harassing fire” by Syrian government jets Thursday. The Anadolu Agency reported no damage or injury in the incident, which involved a different Turkish post than that in Morek.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian warplanes struck an area nearly 300 metres (yards) from the Turkish military post.

The incident comes days after air strikes targeted a Turkish army convoy heading toward another Turkish observation post, killing three civilians and wounding 12 others.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem vowed that Damascus will not stop combatting insurgents until all of Syria comes under government control.

Al-Moallem, who made his comments while receiving China’s special envoy to Syria, Xie Xiaoyan, said the fighting would continue “despite the Turkish intervention, which tries to help these terrorist groups and provides them with unlimited support.”

On Wednesday, Syrian warplanes carried out air strikes on towns and villages north of Khan Sheikhoun, including the town of Maaret al-Numan, according to opposition activists. Maaret al-Numan, like Khan Sheikhoun sits on the highway linking Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest. Government forces are trying to eventually open that highway.

The recent rapid advance by the Syrian army in the country’s northwestern region marks a major blow for insurgents in their last remaining stronghold in Idlib that is home to 3 million people, many of them displaced by fighting in other parts of the country.

Syrian troops have been on the offensive in Idlib and nearby areas since April 30, forcing more than half a million people to flee their homes and leaving more than 2,000 people dead, including hundreds of civilians.

