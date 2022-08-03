Hong Kong, Aug. 3: Pro-China protesters hold a defaced U.S. flag and a portrait of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outside the US. consulate general to speak out against her visit to Taiwan.Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

Taiwan and China: Latest updates

Chinese fighter jets flew over the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday as mainland China prepares for one of its largest shows of military force in the area since the 1990s, with war games and missile tests expected to begin Thursday. Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said the island would not be intimidated: “We will firmly uphold our nation’s sovereignty and continue to hold the line of defence for democracy.”

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday, ending the brief visit that angered China in the first place. Ms. Pelosi met with Ms. Tsai and spoke about the “choice between democracy and autocracy” that the world now faces, but also said her trip does not signify an official recognition of Taiwanese sovereignty by Washington.





Current situation in the Taiwan Strait

A man in Beijing watches a broadcast about military exercises near Taiwan.Thomas Peter/Reuters

China mobilizes live-fire drills

China’s military has been busy in the Taiwan Strait in recent days, sending fighter planes to buzz the line separating mainland China’s waters from Taiwan’s. The Chinese plan to hold live-fire drills from Thursday to Sunday, including air and sea combat and tests of conventional missiles, China’s official Xinhua News Agency says. Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has condemned the exercises, saying they’re unnecessary.

Nancy Pelosi poses for photos with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.Handout/Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

The Chinese drills are an apparent response to Wednesday’s visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who stopped there with other members of Congress while on a junket of Asian destinations. It’s not the first time she’s irked Chinese authorities on a foreign trip (she went to Tiananmen Square in 1991 for a commemoration of the crackdown two years earlier), nor is it the first such visit by a house speaker (Newt Gingrich went to Taiwan in 1997). Ms. Pelosi stressed that the U.S. “one China” policy (more on that later) has not changed. But after meeting Ms. Tsai, she said it was important to protect democracy in Taiwan and elsewhere, a message she also brought to Kyiv this past spring to speak out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy. America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.





Soldiers line up in New Taipei City on July 27 for scheduled annual military drills. Taiwan's military has spent years preparing for a possible invasion from the mainland.Ann Wang/Reuters

Monuments to Kuomintang leader Chiang Kai-shek in Taipei, and Communist leader Mao Zedong in the city of Dandong. Each claimed to be the leader of the legitimate government of all China. Reuters

China and Taiwan’s fraught past

From civil war to separate states

The governments in Beijing and Taipei are each products of the civil war that made China a Communist country in 1949, and their animosity is, in a sense, a continuation of that war. When Mao Zedong’s Communists seized the mainland, the ruling party they overthrew – the Kuomintang, led by the autocratic Chiang Kai-shek – regrouped on the island of Taiwan and declared themselves to be the legitimate government of all China. Now a democracy, Taiwan still officially calls itself “Republic of China,” or ROC, to stand apart from the Communist-run PRC, or “People’s Republic of China.”

For decades, the two governments have been in a standoff, punctuated by a few short armed exchanges (more on those later). Beijing claims sovereignty over the island and says it has the right to take it over some day, by force if necessary. But Beijing has myriad reasons not to do that: Taiwan, a manufacturing and trade powerhouse of Asia, is well-armed and well-connected with the West, and invading it would damage the global economic ties Beijing has made since Mao’s time.

Mao meets Richard Nixon in 1972 on a visit that began rapprochement between Beijing and Washington.The Associated Press

What is a ‘One China policy’?

Any country that wants trade and diplomatic relations with China has to agree to its position that there’s only one Chinese government, and it’s not the ROC. Countries that accept this typically call it a “One China policy.” But countries who do business with Taiwan have found enough ambiguity to keep unofficial ties open. They’re also careful to distinguish between the One China policy and the “One China principle,” the PRC’s position that it has sovereignty over Taiwan and can apply it however it wants. Here’s how the U.S. State Department makes the distinction:

We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side; we do not support Taiwan independence; and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means. We continue to have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act, the United States makes available defense articles and services as necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability – and maintains our capacity to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security, or the social or economic system, of Taiwan.

What is Canada’s policy on Taiwan?

Canada doesn’t recognize Taiwan as sovereign, which is why it doesn’t have an ambassador there, but it does have a locally incorporated Trade Office that also offers emergency consular aid. Taiwan is Canada’s 13th largest trading partner; China is No. 3, after the United States and European Union.

Which countries recognize Taiwan as independent?

Only 14 countries, mostly small ones, officially call Taiwan a sovereign state:

Central America and Caribbean: Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia

Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia Pacific: Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Tuvalu

Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Tuvalu Other: Paraguay, Vatican City





How past Taiwan Strait crises started and ended

Three times in the past 70 years, tensions across the Taiwan Strait have reached crisis points that eventually returned to the status quo, even when the two sides exchanged fire.

U.S. president Dwight Eisenhower, middle, meets in 1956 with Canada's external-affairs minister Lester Pearson and prime minister Louis St. Laurent.The Associated Press

1954-55

Causes: The ROC moves troops onto two smaller islands in the Taiwan Strait, Kinmen and Matsu. The United States, which still recognizes the ROC as the legitimate Chinese state, prepares a defence treaty with Chiang Kai-shek to keep Communism in check after the recently concluded Korean War. The treaty, signed in September of 1954, does not include the disputed islands.

The ROC moves troops onto two smaller islands in the Taiwan Strait, Kinmen and Matsu. The United States, which still recognizes the ROC as the legitimate Chinese state, prepares a defence treaty with Chiang Kai-shek to keep Communism in check after the recently concluded Korean War. The treaty, signed in September of 1954, does not include the disputed islands. Consequences: The PRC shells ROC forces on the offshore islands, killing two American volunteer advisers. U.S. president Dwight Eisenhower holds back on sending troops or ships, but gets Congress’s authorization to defend the ROC if attacked. The PRC backs down.

Shells from old Chinese bombings in a scrap-metal shop in Kinmen, Taiwan, in 1999.Wally Santana/The Associated Press

1958

Causes: The PRC resumes shelling of Kinmen and Matsu and launches an unsuccessful amphibious landing on another ROC-held island, Dongding.

The PRC resumes shelling of Kinmen and Matsu and launches an unsuccessful amphibious landing on another ROC-held island, Dongding. Consequences: The Eisenhower administration sends ships to form a blockade protecting ROC supply lines. The PRC relents and a ceasefire is introduced, but the PRC and ROC agree to a face-saving arrangement where the opposing sides shell each other on alternate days. This shelling continues until 1979, after Washington changes its China policy and officially recognizes Beijing.

Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui in 1996.C.C. Yao/REUTERS

1995-96

Causes: Taiwan is getting ready for its first election where the president is directly chosen by the people, not the Kuomintang-held legislature. The incumbent, Lee Teng-hui, visits the United States to speak at his alma mater, Cornell University. President Bill Clinton opposes the trip, but allows Mr. Lee a visa after Congress votes to allow it. The PRC is angry, saying the visit could be construed as recognition of the ROC.

Taiwan is getting ready for its first election where the president is directly chosen by the people, not the Kuomintang-held legislature. The incumbent, Lee Teng-hui, visits the United States to speak at his alma mater, Cornell University. President Bill Clinton opposes the trip, but allows Mr. Lee a visa after Congress votes to allow it. The PRC is angry, saying the visit could be construed as recognition of the ROC. Consequences: The PRC holds missile tests and war games in the Taiwan Strait, which stop when Mr. Clinton sends naval carrier groups to the area. Mr. Lee wins re-election.

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Associated Press and Reuters

