Robert Tsao, centre, founder of Taiwanese microchip maker United Microelectronics Corp., puts on a tactical helmet while wearing body armour at a press conference at the Parliament in Taipei on Sept. 1.SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images

Taiwanese tycoon Robert Tsao once urged a referendum on whether the self-governed island should join China. Now he’s funding efforts to prepare Taiwan citizens for an invasion by the Chinese military.

One of Taiwan’s wealthiest men, known for founding microchip maker United Microelectronics Corp. and collecting art, Mr. Tsao offers his story of how he soured on the Chinese government to explain why he’s spending three billion Taiwanese dollars ($130-million) of his own money to help Taiwan defend itself.

He faults China for “breaking its promise” on Hong Kong – where Beijing effectively criminalized dissent and free speech – and in particular a mob attack on Hong Kongers in 2019 that he said was meant to scare the former British colony into submission.

Mr. Tsao’s recent pledge of funds for the island will be used to train three million Taiwanese civilians on how to cope with a Chinese invasion. It’s also underwriting an effort to teach 300,000 Taiwanese shooting skills and kick-start domestic production of combat drones.

Mr. Tsao, who once relinquished his Taiwanese citizenship after a dispute with Taipei over his dealings with a Chinese company, said his experience as a former permanent resident of Hong Kong convinced him that Beijing’s authoritarian Chinese Communist Party can’t be trusted.

His extremely public about-face on China marks Mr. Tsao, 75, as perhaps the most outspoken member of Taiwan’s business elite.

“To me they’re just a crime syndicate disguised as a national government. They are just a mafia,” he said of the Chinese Communist Party in an interview. “They don’t follow any rules. They don’t follow even their old rules. Keeping Hong Kong 50 years unchanged was their promise.”

He’s referring to the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the 1984 handover treaty China signed with Britain. In the pact, Beijing pledged to let Hong Kong retain autonomy over its affairs, and Western-style civil liberties, for 50 years.

But in 2020 it imposed a new national security law on Hong Kong, giving the territory broad powers to quash anything deemed as secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign powers. Opposition lawmakers were later stripped of the right to run for office.

Mr. Tsao said he was living in Hong Kong as protests grew in 2019 over a proposal by the Beijing-controlled city to allow extradition of citizens to China.

In July, 2019, he was shocked to hear a mob of white-shirted men with metal rods and rattan canes was attacking Hong Kongers in the New Territories town Yuen Long. They beat people in a local rapid-transit station including protesters coming from demonstrations in the city. “Why they want to do that? They wanted to frighten Hong Kongers and stop their protests. That is the way they treat people.”

Mr. Tsao said Chinese officials warned him then that it would come to that. As a major business figure he was invited to a luncheon by the Chinese government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, a bureau he said “are actually the real rulers” in the territory. He said they asked him for input on how to respond to the protests. He said he urged them to arrange for Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam to step down – a suggestion they rebuffed.

The officials assured him they had another way to deal with protests. “They said, ‘We will mobilize people from China to beat people up and then they will learn to behave.’” It was exactly what happened weeks later in Yuen Long, Mr. Tsao said.

China has long held out the “one country, two systems” it pledged would apply in Hong Kong and Macau, a former Portuguese colony, as an example that it would follow for Taiwan if the island agreed to be annexed. Taiwanese no longer trust this promise, Mr. Tsao said.

The entrepreneur, who relinquished his Taiwan citizenship in 2011, and obtained Singaporean citizenship instead, said he’s unwound these changes. In recent weeks he announced he had regained Taiwanese citizenship and renounced his Singapore passport.

Mr. Tsao said his donations are meant to “build up Taiwan’s fighting spirit,” which he said was being undermined by Chinese-government controlled media outlets in Taiwan, as well as disinformation campaigns directed by Beijing. He said a resilient and confident citizenry could help back up the military in war.

“China has been buying up media, cultivating a lot of a commentators, to convince people that Taiwan is too weak to fight,” he said.

The “weakness in the Taiwanese defence is the not in the hardware, or military. But the mindset,” he said. “And Chinese agents in Taiwan keep spreading the message: There is no use to fight, you are not going to win.”

He said Taiwan needs to follow the example of Ukrainians who have thwarted Russia’s efforts to invade the country for more than seven months. “We have to be careful not to act like Afghanistan. Afghanistan, when the Taliban came back, they just totally surrendered. They just totally gave up.”

Security experts in the United States have said China will have the military capability of invading Taiwan in 2027.

Mr. Tsao said he has faith the U.S. will come to Taiwan’s aid because the island is so strategically valuable to Americans. If China wins control, it could push the U.S. out of the western Pacific, he said.

In that scenario, Japan and South Korea would be vulnerable to “blackmail by China,” he said.

Asked if he has any intention of running for president in the 2024 election, Mr. Tsao said no. He noted that Taiwanese law prevents people who relinquish their citizenship, even if they regain it, from running for president.

He said he will no longer travel to Hong Kong, Macau or mainland China and intends to “fight to the death for Taiwan” if necessary. “I will not live to see Taiwan become another Hong Kong.”