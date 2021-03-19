Tanzania’s new president shows no sign of shifting from predecessor’s COVID-19-denying policies

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Tanzania’s new president shows no sign of shifting from predecessor’s COVID-19-denying policies

Geoffrey YorkAfrica Bureau Chief
Johannesburg
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tanzania's new president Samia Suluhu Hassan is sworn in at a ceremony at State House in Dar es Salaam on March 19, 2021. Few attendees of the ceremony were seen wearing facemasks.

The Associated Press

Tanzania’s new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, called for patience and unity as she took office in an inauguration ceremony with a 21-gun salute, signalling no early changes of policy by a government that has denied the COVID-19 threat and imposed authoritarian controls on its people.

Ms. Hassan, the former vice-president who was elevated to the highest post after the mystery-cloaked death of former president John Magufuli on Wednesday, becomes the only female head of government in Africa today and the first in her country’s history.

Mr. Magufuli had promoted herbal remedies for COVID-19, mocked the need for masks or virus tests, rejected vaccines, refused to release any data on confirmed cases and claimed to have eliminated the virus from his country last year. Only last month, after many top officials had died or become ill, did he acknowledge that the virus was still circulating.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Magufuli disappeared from public view in late February and was widely rumoured to be suffering from COVID-19, although his illness was kept secret. Authorities arrested several Tanzanians for mentioning his poor health on social media. He was officially said to have died from a heart condition, but a leading Kenyan newspaper reported on Friday that he had a respiratory illness.

Ms. Hassan, a 61-year-old Muslim from the island of Zanzibar and a veteran of the ruling party, praised Mr. Magufuli as her mentor and showed no signs of moving away from his policies in her inaugural speech on Friday. Few people were seen with face masks at the ceremony, an early indication that his policies remain in place.

“This is a time to bury our differences and be one as a nation,” Ms. Hassan told the ceremony. “This is not a time for finger-pointing, but it is a time to hold hands and move forward together.”

Under the constitution, she will serve the remainder of Mr. Magufuli’s second term, which expires in 2025.

Tanzania has long been a favourite of Western donors, with Canada providing more than $2.38-billion in development aid to the East African country since the 1960s, but it has moved in a sharply authoritarian direction since Mr. Magufuli rose to power in 2015. Many journalists and opposition activists have been arrested or attacked, protests have been banned, media outlets shut down and some opposition leaders forced into exile.

Zitto Kabwe, a prominent Tanzanian opposition leader, said it is too early to tell if Ms. Hassan will shift away from her predecessor’s policies. The absence of face masks at her inauguration was “disappointing, but I hope it will change,” Mr. Kabwe told The Globe and Mail on Friday.

He said he is waiting to see who is appointed to key posts in her new government, including cabinet posts and the vice-presidency. “Then I will be able to say if my hopes are real or just illusions,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Thabit Jacob, a Tanzania expert at Roskilde University in Denmark, said Ms. Hassan’s future could be decided by factional battles within the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

“In the next few months, there will be a huge battle to control her,” Mr. Jacob told an interviewer on Democracy in Africa, a website on African politics.

In the short term, no major changes should be expected, he said. “She will be very much controlled by the dominant Magufuli faction. She’ll have to struggle to create her own base, before thinking of broader national issues.”

But the new president should not be underestimated, he said. “People who know her say she’s very smart, she’s reserved, and she can be tough when needed.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies