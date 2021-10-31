A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a city councilmember’s Northern California home, where one person died and three other people were injured, authorities said Sunday.

Benjamin David Calderon was arrested Saturday afternoon by a SWAT team after the late-night shooting in the city of Gilroy, officials said in a Facebook post. Police were called after violence broke out during a large outdoor party at the home of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz, about 130 kilometres south of San Francisco.

At least one suspect fired a gun, authorities said.

One male was pronounced dead of his gunshot wounds at the scene and three others were injured. Two of them were believed to have life-threatening wounds, but there was no update on their conditions Sunday afternoon. The victims’ ages range from 17 to 19 years, authorities said.

Armendariz told The San Francisco Chronicle in a statement on Saturday that she was unable to share details because of the active police investigation. She said in the statement that she and her family are co-operating with police.

“I am thankful that my family and I … were not hurt in this tragedy, and I pray for those whose loved ones have been touched by what has occurred,” she said.

The victims’ names were not immediately made public, nor has a motive been disclosed.

