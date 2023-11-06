Open this photo in gallery: A survivor searches for belongings through the ruins of her damaged house following an earthquake in Khalanga of Jajarkot district on Nov. 6.PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Nepal on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, followed by another slightly weaker temblor, injuring three people, just days after 153 perished in the country’s worst quake since 2015.

Jajarkot police official Satosh Rokka said at least three people sustained minor injuries on Monday, adding: “There are reports of some landslides blocking roads but no deaths so far.”

The epicentre of Monday’s bigger earthquake was in Ramidanda in Jajarkot district, the same location as Friday’s temblor, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said.

A second 4.5-magnitude quake with its epicentre at Paink, near Ramidanda in the west of the Himalayan nation, struck nine minutes after the first one, the centre said.

Jajarkot district official Ek Raj Upadhayay said buildings with damage after Friday’s quake may have been further compromised, but no details were available.

At least 153 people died and more than 339 were injured in Friday’s 6.4 magnitude quake in the Jajarkot region, according to revised figures, as houses in the area collapsed and buildings as far away as New Delhi in neighbouring India felt aftershocks.

The quake was the deadliest in the Himalayan country since 2015, when about 9,000 people were killed in two earthquakes. Whole towns, centuries-old temples and other historic sites were reduced to rubble at the time, and more than a million houses destroyed at a cost to the economy of $6 billion.