The first record fell just before noon Tuesday when the temperature in Southern England topped 39 C. An hour later the thermometer hit 40.2 C at London’s Heathrow Airport, and by evening more than 30 communities had set new all-time highs.

Britain has never experienced 40 C temperatures, and this heat wave – stretching from London to Wales and Scotland – has been far more extensive than any previous hot spell.

Until now the hottest day on record in the U.K. was July 25, 2019, when it got up to 38.7 C in Cambridge. On Tuesday, the thermometer hit 40-plus in half a dozen cities and towns across England and reached 34.8 C in Northern Scotland. All that after a blistering Monday that saw records fall in Wales and elsewhere.

Unlike most cities in North America, Britain is ill-prepared for extreme heat. Air conditioning is virtually non-existent in homes, and everything from rail lines to highways have been built with the country’s moderate climate in mind.

Britain was bracing for temperatures to hit 104 Farenheit (40 degrees Celcius) for the first time on Tuesday after it recorded its warmest night on record, forcing train services to stop, some schools to close and zoos to feed animals with large ice lollies. Reuters

The scorching heat this week has closed schools, disrupted rail service and shut down a section of a major highway after the road warped, causing ripples to appear along the surface. “No, the A14 is not being turned into a skatepark,” Cambridgeshire Police said on Facebook. “Unfortunately the road surface isn’t coping well in this heat.”

Network Rail cancelled hundreds of trains for a second day Tuesday and shut down most rail service out of London’s King’s Cross, St. Pancras and Blackfriars stations. Railway tracks can bend or buckle in extreme heat, and Network Rail said the temperature along one line reached 62 C Monday.

The hot air and parched land also caused dozens of fires in several cities. In London, more than 250 firefighters struggled to contain a series of grass fires in parks, woodlands and open fields. Some of the fires destroyed at least two homes in Wennington, a village east of London, as residents scrambled to evacuate.

“I think it’s fair to say that the U.K. has never seen wildfires like this before,” said Thomas Smith, an assistant professor of environmental geography at the London School of Economics.

Most Britons heeded government warnings not to travel and stayed home. Some tried to find relief by heading to the beach. But even on the coast, the punishing sunshine offered little respite.

“I’ve never known anything like this,” said Tracy Wojtowych-Mills as she stood in a baking parking lot in Hunstanton, a coastal resort town northeast of London. “It’s only going to get hotter.”

Ms. Wojtowych-Mills spent Tuesday at the Hunstanton beach with her partner, her daughter and her nine-month-old grandson. “I think this is going to happen more often,” she said. “I think something has changed.”

Down the beach, Lisa Ketteringham was enjoying a slight breeze off the North Sea, which helped offset the blazing sun, at least a little.

“I’m loving it,” she said with a smile – although she quickly added that she’d come to the beach because her home in nearby Wisbech was unbearable. “There was just no breeze,” she said. Even the fans she’d bought provided little help. “They were just blowing hot air everywhere, so I turned them off.”

Firefighter trucks burn during a wildfire on the Mont d'Arrees, outside Brasparts, western France.LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 24

A firefighter sprays water in the Mount of Penteli, some 25 kilometers northeast of the Athens.THANASSIS STAVRAKIS/The Associated Press 2 of 24

A firefighter works to extinguish a forest fire, during a heatwave, near Thiendorf, north of Dresden, Germany.MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL/Reuters 3 of 24

A mother shelters her baby from the sun with an umbrella on Westminster Bridge in London.Frank Augstein/The Associated Press 4 of 24

Empty deck chairs are pictured on parched grass in Hyde Park in west London.NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 24

Firefighters attend a gorse bush fire, during a heat wave near Zennor, Cornwall, Britain.TOM NICHOLSON/Reuters 6 of 24

A man swims in the River Derwent in the grounds of Chatsworth House during the heatwave, Derbyshire, Britain.CARL RECINE/Reuters 7 of 24

People cool off in the River Derwent on the grounds of Chatsworth House during the heat wave, Derbyshire, Britain.CARL RECINE/Reuters 8 of 24

People cool off during the hot weather on Brighton beach in Britain.PETER CZIBORRA/Reuters 9 of 24

Tourists sit in the shade of umbrellas, under jets of water steam, at an open-air restaurant on a street in central Rome.ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 24

A plane tackles a wildfire, during the second heat wave of the year, in the vicinity of Tabara, Spain.ISABEL INFANTES/Reuters 11 of 24

A girl refills her bottle with water from the "Fontana della Barcaccia" fountain amid a fierce heat wave which sweeps Europe, at Piazza di Spagna in central Rome.ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 24

A zookeeper cools off elephants during a hot weather at the Berlin Zoo, Germany.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 13 of 24

Signs prohibiting BBQ's are displayed in Dovedale during the heat wave, Derbyshire, Britain.CARL RECINE/Reuters 14 of 24

Women shield themselves from sun with umbrellas during a heat wave in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 15 of 24

A burning tree is seen in La Teste-de-Buch forest destroyed by a major fire near Dune du Pilat as wildfires continue to spread in the Gironde region of southwestern France.PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/Reuters 16 of 24

A boy refreshes himself in a fountain during hot weather as a heat wave hits Europe, in Brussels, Belgium.YVES HERMAN/Reuters 17 of 24

People paddles on the river Spree and pass the Badeschiff, Bathing Ship, pool in Berlin, Germany.Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press 18 of 24

People sit on the sun-parched grass in Greenwich Park with the Maritime museum and Canary Wharf financial district in the background in London.Tony Hicks/The Associated Press 19 of 24

A board warning the Rail passengers about the high temperatures and its impact on the rail traffic is pictured at Euston train station in central London.NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 24

A swimmer in water in the Canary Wharf docklands in east London.Victoria Jones/The Associated Press 21 of 24

Rachel De Smedt, 89, Jeanne De Coninck, 90, Marie-Louise Buggenhout, 90, Mariette Van Dam, 90, Lisette Donies, 88 and Irma Van Buggenhout, 93, residents at the Ter Biest house for elderly persons refresh their feet in a pool as a heat wave hits Europe, in Grimbergen, Belgium.YVES HERMAN/Reuters 22 of 24

A field with sunflowers near Selm, western Germany, during a heat wave.INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 24

A pharmacy display the temperature, 45 degrees Celsius in Lille, northern France, as Europe experiences an unusually extreme heat wave.Michel Spingler/The Associated Press 24 of 24

Her friend Stewart Baxter lives near Cambridge and drives a minibus that takes children with disabilities to school. The minibus has air conditioning, he said, but it isn’t sufficient, and driving the children had been almost impossible this week. Thankfully, the school closed Tuesday. “I think it is climate change,” Mr. Baxter said as he looked out over the sea. “I think we’ve got to adapt to it and prepare for it.”

That was the message climate scientists tried to drill home Tuesday. The heat wave should be a wakeup call, they said, about climate change and the need to modify buildings and cities to cope with temperature extremes.

“Even in our current climate a record breaker of above 40 C is thought to be extremely rare, but as our climate warms we expect to see these kinds of exceedances every couple of years,” said Dann Mitchell, a professor of climate science at the University of Bristol.

“In the short term, we need to learn lessons from what has happened to our infrastructure and in our buildings and urgently update our emergency plans and responses,” said Nigel Arnell, a professor of climate system science at the University of Reading.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is stepping down in September, urged those seeking to replace him as Conservative party leader to stick to the government’s commitment of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. “Who can doubt that we were right to be the first major economy to go for net zero? It may be sometimes unfashionable to say this but it is the right thing to do,” he said Tuesday.

The three remaining leadership candidates – former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt – have pledged to abide by the 2050 target, but there has been growing pressure within the party to modify the commitment, given the soaring cost of living. In response, Ms. Truss and Ms. Mordaunt have said they would at least temporarily scrap green levies on energy bills to provide relief to consumers.

