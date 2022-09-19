The Royal Family attend the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Sept. 19.WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Queen arrived home to Windsor Castle for the last time on Monday, greeted by tens of thousands of well-wishers, accompanied by her family and welcomed by her beloved corgis.

Her home in the twilight of her reign will also be her final resting place.

After 10 days of mourning, the crowds that crammed the Long Walk leading to the castle on the hill came from all walks of life, from just down the street and from far-flung countries. They came to watch history in the making, to mark the end of one era and the start of another, and to celebrate a monarch described as a mother to her country.

Fourteen-year-old Leo Cowland said he came to say goodbye to a Queen he only met briefly but who left him a memory he’s treasured his whole life.

Ten years ago at Windsor Castle he was selected from the crowd during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, to present a bouquet of pink roses to her. She was wearing one of her signature outfits – on that day it was light blue.

“It was very special, it was just me and her, and her bodyguards around her, and she said ‘I hope you have a lovely day in Windsor,’ ” he said.

A decade later he said it was “good to see her again.”

His mother, Vanessa, said she wanted her children to be here to mark the moment in British history. “If you can be here, then you should be here. To respect the monarchy, to respect the 70 years of service, and appreciate everything that she did for us as a country.”

Since Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, Britain has been consumed with processions and church services across the union in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England. After her state funeral in London, her cortège made its way to Windsor for a committal service in St. George’s Chapel, on the castle grounds.

The jingle of horse tack and the drums of a military band signalled her procession’s arrival on the Long Walk. Christine Patterson said she could feel the drumbeats resonate through her as the procession marched slowly by in time to the beat.

She felt it in her heart, she said, “everybody saying goodbye to her.”

During the committal ceremony in St. George’s Chapel on the castle grounds, Dean of Windsor David Conner praised the Queen for her “life of unstinting service” to the nation but also her “kindness, concern and reassuring care for her family and friends and neighbours.”

The public ceremonies for the country’s longest-reigning sovereign concluded with the symbolic severing of Queen Elizabeth from the throne. For the last time her orb, sceptre and crown, which sat atop her coffin throughout the mourning period, were removed by the crown jeweller.

King Charles, her eldest son, then placed her regimental flag, the Grenadier Guards’ Queen’s Company Camp Colour, on the coffin. Then the Queen’s head of household Lord Chamberlain broke his wand of office and placed it on the coffin.

The last hymn played as she was lowered into the royal vault.

Tens of thousands of people stayed outside of Windsor Castle to watch the ceremony on jumbo screens. Beth McCarthy wiped away tears as the people inside the chapel sang God Save The King and well-wishers along the Long Walk joined in.

“It was really emotional, because that’s it,” she said. “This is so final, it’s the end of an era.”

“No one will ever walk with so much nobility and grace as her majesty.”

Ms. McCarthy lives close to Windsor and on top of Monday’s ceremony also attended the Queen’s arrival from Scotland last week, the procession to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, and the lying in state. She wasn’t the only one on the Long Walk on Monday to return more than once to say farewell.

“I’m here on behalf of my dad,” said Sumitra Patel, as her voice caught. “It just brings back my dad and my mum.”

She said as farmers in India, her parents had an attachment to the Crown. That attachment stayed with her and this week she also attended the Queen’s procession in London and lying in state. The public outpouring for the Queen as she made her way from Balmoral in Scotland, to Edinburgh, then London and finally Windsor shows the Queen’s impact around the world, she said.

In Windsor, the Queen was also a neighbour, and St. George’s Chapel has played host to some of the Royal Family’s most prominent events, including Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle. The events have become the norm for Paula O’Shea and Sam Browne, who live just a 15-minute walk away. The two were watching the Queen’s funeral on the television and decided they should go see the final moments in real life.

“We’re privileged to be here,” Mr. Browne said. “It’s a once in a lifetime.”

The smaller ceremony at St. George’s Chapel was attended by Justin Trudeau and other prime ministers of the realm. After that the family held a private burial in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the Queen was buried together with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Mixed in with the mourning and solemnity was also celebration for a life lived, Arif Pimenta Lima said.

“Celebrating her life, celebrating what she’s done, she stood there for the country, she was the mother of the country,” he said. “It’s not just mourning.”

Mr. Pimenta Lima was outside Windsor Castle with his wife Ruhana and their three children. Ms. Pimenta Lima, who grew up in London, said they brought their children to witness history and develop an appreciation for the country’s monarchy.

“It’s not an elected head of state, it’s someone who rightfully is deserving of that title,” Ms. Pimenta Lima said.

They also came to Windsor to show their support for their new King, said Ms. Pimenta Lima. He learned from “the best.”