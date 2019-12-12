 Skip to main content

World

Ten people reportedly injured in fire on Russia’s only aircraft carrier

MOSCOW
The Associated Press
A file photo taken and released by the Norwegian Armed Forces Forsvaret on Oct. 17, 2016, shows the Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov passing the Norwegian island of Andoya. The aircraft carrier was undergoing an upgrade when the fire started amid welding work on Thursday morning.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

A fire on Russia’s only aircraft carrier injured 10 people and seven of them remain in a local intensive care unit, Russian news agencies reported Thursday, citing unnamed officials in the country’s emergency services.

Russia’s Northern Fleet said earlier that two service members sustained injuries before the blaze on the Admiral Kuznetsov was contained.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry branch in the northern city of Murmansk, where the ship has been docked since April 2018, refused to comment on the number of injuries during a phone call with The Associated Press.

The Admiral Kuznetsov was undergoing an upgrade when the fire started amid welding work on Thursday morning.

Crew members and civilian specialists were aboard the carrier at the time but have since been evacuated, dockyard representatives said.

The damage to the ship will be assessed later, the chief of the United Shipbuilding Corporation said.

The Admiral Kuznetsov was used in the Mediterranean Sea to launch carrier-borne Russian combat missions on targets in Syria.

The fire is the second major emergency on the ship since it docked for repairs. In October 2018, a crane collapsed on the carrier’s deck, injuring four people.

