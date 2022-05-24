- What we know so far
- The suspect
- Mass school shootings in the U.S.
Table of contents
The latest
- A gunman opened fire at an elementary school in South Texas on Tuesday, killing 18 students, Texas Governor Greg Abbott told reporters. The death toll also included three adults, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he was briefed by state police on the fatalities. But it was not immediately clear whether that number included the assailant.
- The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, apparently was killed by police officers responding to the scene.
- U.S. President Joe Biden plans to address the nation about the shooting Tuesday evening, the White House said.
How the attack unfolded
Governor Greg Abbott told reporters the gunman “shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher.”
“It’s believed that he abandoned his vehicle, and entered into the Robb elementary school Uvalde with a handgun, and he may have also had a rifle, but that’s not yet confirmed according to my most recent report,” Abbott added.
A Border Patrol agent who was nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.
The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.
The suspect
The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. The school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo, says he acted alone. The Governor said he was apparently killed by police officers responding to the scene. The motive for the killings was not immediately known.
Mass school shootings in the U.S.
The Texas rampage capped a series of mass shootings in U.S. schools that have shocked the world and fuelled a fierce debate between advocates of tighter gun controls and those who oppose any legislation that could compromise the right of Americans to bear arms.
The shooting in Texas was one of the deadliest at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children from 5- to 10-years old, in a rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in December 2012.
The mass shooting in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.
Also in 2018, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 students and educators.
Compiled by Globe staff
With reports from the Associated Press, Reuters
