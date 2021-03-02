The EU’s faltering COVID-19 vaccine rollout triggers rebellious go-it-alone strategies across Europe

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, in Vienna, Austria, on Feb. 7, 2021. LISI NIESNER/Reuters

The European Union’s vaccine unity has shattered as shortages push a few desperate countries to seek outside supplies and create foreign partnerships.

Frustrated by the vaccine shortages, at least four EU countries – Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland – have struck deals to buy Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, or are considering doing so. The Chinese vaccine is also a contender. The Russian and Chinese products have not been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The EU’s vaccine rollout remains stubbornly slow, though the pace has picked up somewhat in recent days. By Tuesday, the 27-country EU – population 450 million – had administered only 33.5 million doses, equivalent to 7.5 per 100 citizens.

Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination doses administered Per 100 people. This is counted as a single dose, and may not equal the total number of people vaccinated, depending on the specific dose regime 100 Israel 80 60 40 Britain U.S. 20 EU Canada 0 Jan. 1 15 25 Feb. 4 14 March 1 the globe and mail, Source: Official data collated by Our World in Data – Last updated March 2

The equivalent figure in the U.K. was 32; in the U.S., 23; and Israel, the world leader, at almost 95.

This week, Denmark and Austria announced their intention to form a partnership with Israel to develop second-generation vaccines as the COVID-19 virus mutates into highly contagious – and possibly more lethal – forms, threatening to keep European lockdowns in place.

Unless the lockdowns and other restrictions are lifted soon, weaker, tourist-dependent countries such as Italy, Spain and Greece face an economic crisis as their governments run out of financial firepower.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, among other EU leaders, has been critical of the European vaccine strategy, which saw the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, install itself last summer as the sole buying agent for the bloc. The EC moved slowly in negotiating purchase agreements with big pharmaceutical companies (allowing the U.K. to nail down the early supplies), and got bogged down in legal negotiations over liability and contract-enforcement clauses.

Manufacturing capacity shortfalls compounded the problems, putting the EU well behind many other countries and regions, including Morocco and Chile, in the vaccination race.

“In the summer, we agreed that vaccines would be procured by the EU for the member states in good time and approved quickly, but the EMA is too slow in approving vaccines and [overcoming] supply bottlenecks,” Mr. Kurz said this week. “We therefore have to prepare for further mutations and no longer be dependent on the EU for the production of second-generation vaccines.”

Mr. Kurz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are traveling to Israel later this week to see its rapid vaccine rollout in action and discuss plans to collaborate on creating and manufacturing vaccines, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

They will also study Israel’s “green passport” model for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. The passport system is allowing Israelis to return to work. The EU is considering a similar plan, which would see the issue of vaccine certificates, allowing unrestricted access to restaurants, hotels, flights and other public spaces and events.

In a blow to the EC vaccine strategy, which is overseen by the EC President Ursula von der Leyen, Slovakia and Hungary granted emergency approval of the Sputnik vaccine. Slovakia, which currently has the highest number of pandemic deaths per capita over a seven-day period, is to receive 2 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine.

Slovakia’s embrace of the Russian vaccine was met with disapproval among some members of the Slovak government. Tomas Valasek, chairman of its European affairs committee, said via a Facebook post that he is leaving the ruling coalition because the Russian vaccine purchase was “splitting our European partners.”

The question is whether one of the EU’s big countries will also break ranks and order outside vaccine supplies. Francesco Galietti, chief executive of the Rome political consultancy Policy Sonar, said that Mario Draghi, the former European Central Bank boss who became Italy’s new prime minister last month, might be forced to buy the Russian vaccine if Italy’s campaign doesn’t pick up momentum soon.

“Draghi will have to carefully assess whether the Western vaccines are enough,” he said in an interview. “He seems to have realized that Italy cannot survive economically if the vaccine is not rolled out before the summer. He knows the importance of tourism to Italy.”

Italy lags slightly behind the EU average in its jab count. As of Tuesday, the country had vaccinated 7.2 of 100 people. Italian pandemic deaths have been among the highest in the world (98,000 so far), partly because of the high average age of its population – almost 23 per cent are aged 65 or over.

Mr. Galietti said that Mr. Draghi “has the credibility to buy the Russian vaccine without being portrayed as another Orbán,” referring to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is close to, and a defender of, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Monday, Mr. Draghi fired his COVID-19 commissioner, Domenico Arcuri, and replaced him with General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, head of Italian army logistics and former head of NATO’s forces in Kosovo. Mr. Draghi said in February said he wanted to use the military to speed up vaccine deliveries.

Large and producing nations are cutting strategic deals for vaccines across the globe, which critics say threatens fair distribution. Reuters

