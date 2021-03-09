The Queen says Royal Family ‘saddened’ by Harry and Meghan’s revelations; says issues will be addressed ‘privately’

Open this photo in gallery The Queen and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Runcorn, June 14, 2018. POOL/Reuters

The Queen says the issues raised by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are concerning and will be addressed by the Royal Family “privately”.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” said a statement issued Tuesday on behalf of the Queen by Buckingham Palace. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Revelations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about life in the Royal Household have shaken the Royal Family and led to calls for an investigation into racism at Buckingham Palace.

During a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in Britain Monday night, Ms. Markle talked about having suicidal thoughts and Prince Harry said an unnamed relative expressed concern that the couple’s baby would have dark skin. Both also said they’d received minimal support from the palace and Prince Harry spoke about the fractured relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and feeling confined by the Royal Household.

“I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped,” he said. “Like the rest of my family are, my father and my brother, they are trapped.”

It’s unlikely the Queen’s comments will quell the uproar caused by the two-hour interview. The Duke and Duchess have long struggled with life inside the Royal Family. They stepped back from royal duties last year and moved to California with their one-year son, Archie, in a bid for greater independence. However, their comments during the interview were far more revealing, and damaging to the Royal Household than many expected.

“There has got to be a very serious reflection,” Labour MP Diane Abbott told the BBC on Tuesday. “They need to look at some of the people that work at Buckingham Palace. They also need to reflect on, have they learned anything over the last 25 years since what happened to Princess Diana? It does not look as if they have.”

Ms. Abbott, Britain’s first Black female Member of Parliament, was among 72 MPs who signed a letter in 2019 condemning the media’s treatment of Ms. Markle, saying it contained “outdated, colonial undertones”. During the interview with Ms. Winfrey, Prince Harry referenced the MPs’ letter and added: “Yet no-one from my family ever said anything over those three years. That hurts.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declined to comment on the allegations raised by the Duke and Duchess. However, Zac Goldsmith, Minister of State for Pacific and the Environment, has slammed Prince Harry. “Harry is blowing up his family,” Lord Goldsmith said on Twitter. “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets”.

The fathers of both Prince Harry and Ms. Markle made public appearances on Tuesday but took different approaches to the controversy. Prince Charles refused to comment when asked about the interview during a visit to a vaccination centre in London. However, Thomas Markle had plenty to say on ITV’s Good Morning Britain program.

He spoke at length about comments Ms. Markle made concerning his conduct before the couple’s wedding in 2018. During the interview she said she felt betrayed by her father for secretly co-operating with tabloid photographers. “I genuinely can’t imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child,” she said.

Mr. Markle said that he’d apologized for his behaviour “at least 100 times or so” and added: “The bottom line is I’ve never heard back from Meghan or Harry in any way shape or form.” He said the couple “went way over the top” in the interview and that he did not believe the U.K. was any more racist than California.

Reaction to the interview has differed widely between the United States and Britain. The Duke and Duchess have been largely praised in the U.S. for speaking out about their struggles and White House officials said President Joe Biden was especially impressed that Ms. Markle addressed her mental health issues.

There has been far less support in Britain. A poll released on Tuesday of 2,111 people by YouGov, found the 56 per cent of those surveyed had little or no sympathy for the couple and 47 per cent thought the interview was inappropriate. However, the same poll also found that 45 per cent had little or no sympathy for senior members of the Royal Family.

