The Taliban are reconquering Afghanistan. How did we get here?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Explainer

The Taliban are reconquering Afghanistan. How did we get here?

Compiled by Globe staff
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle in Herat, Afghanistan's third biggest city on Aug. 13, the day after government forces pulled out.

AFP via Getty Images

Since the spring, Taliban assaults have brought more of Afghanistan’s cities and provinces under the extremist movement’s control. With U.S. troops preparing for a final withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war, the Afghan state is under serious threat and its people are at risk of a long humanitarian crisis that could encompass famine, war, displacement and human-rights abuses. Here’s a primer on the situation so far.

Who are the Taliban?

The Taliban (which means “students” in the Pashto language) are a Sunni political and military movement that, from 1996 to 2001, controlled most of Afghanistan, imposing on citizens a harsh interpretation of Islamic law. A U.S.-led invasion drove them from power soon after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 (whose mastermind, al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, was a Taliban ally harboured in Afghanistan). For the next two decades, allied troops would try without success to eliminate the Taliban insurgency, while also preparing the fragile Afghan state to eventually take care of its own defence.

Open this photo in gallery

U.S. soldiers patrol the perimeter of a weapons cache near the U.S. military base in Bagram, Afghanistan, in 2003.

Aaron Favila/The Associated Press

Why is the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan?

The “forever war” in Afghanistan has been costly for the U.S. and its allies, both in terms of lives lost and money spent. Three U.S. presidents have tried to set timetables for withdrawal: Barack Obama’s administration said in 2011 that withdrawal would begin in 2014, but after some major troops reductions, he halted the process; Donald Trump reached a peace deal with the Taliban and promised to get all troops out by May, 1, 2021, if they kept their commitments; and current President Joe Biden announced a plan this past April to withdraw by Sept. 11. In July, the U.S. military hurriedly gave the Afghans control of Bagram airfield, a strategically critical base north of the capital, Kabul.

Story continues below advertisement

What do the Taliban want in Afghanistan now?

The Taliban presence in southern Afghanistan never truly ended after the 2001 invasion, nor did they ever achieve their goal of recapturing the region – or even of expanding into the north of the country, which they didn’t control even at the height of their power. Since May, the Taliban have launched major offensives in both north and south, and by early August, provincial capitals began to fall, including Lashkar Gah in Helmand province and Kandahar, the Taliban’s former symbolic stronghold. In areas under their control, they’ve already begun to roll back the relative freedoms that women and religious minorities have had since the 2000s.

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian comrades of Trooper Michael Yuki Hayakaze, who was killed by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, carry his coffin up the tarmac at Kandahar Air Field in 2008.

Stephanie Levitz/The Canadian Press

What is Canada’s role in Afghanistan?

Canada ended its military mission in Afghanistan in 2011, by which point 158 Canadian Armed Forces members and seven civilians had died in the conflict. Ottawa continued to support Afghanistan with humanitarian and development aid and promised to continue doing so after the Americans left this summer. Later, as the situation deteriorated, Canada redeployed special forces to Afghanistan to help evacuate its Kabul embassy. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced public pressure to bring Afghan interpreters and embassy staff (who would be vulnerable to Taliban reprisals) to Canada, and in July he announced a fast-tracked plan to do so for thousands of people. But as the Taliban advance, Afghans in need of Canadian help might be running out of time.

How can I help ease the Afghan humanitarian crisis?

Throughout the Afghan conflict, there have been various United Nations organizations and charities accepting donations to help Afghans through their dire straits. They include:


Afghanistan: More from The Globe and Mail

LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS

Bagram air base: from superpower prize and insurgent battleground to a looters’ playground

‘Blind desperation’: Afghans rush to be included in Canadian resettlement program

CANADA’S AFGHAN MISSION

We remember: 31 Canadian Afghanistan war veterans lost to suicide

Louie Palu: In Afghanistan, I saw firsthand how these interpreters saved lives. Now who will save them?

OPINION

Brahma Chellaney: Exiting Afghanistan will go down in history as Joe Biden’s big blunder

With reports from Reuters and The Associated Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies