From Friday’s global climate strike to the UN’s summit: What you need to know

Open this photo in gallery Sydney, Australia, Sept. 20: Young protesters hold up signs during a climate strike, one of several co-ordinated protests around the world ahead of a UN climate summit in New York. Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

The latest

Thousands of students around the globe are walking out of class Friday for what’s being billed as a “global climate strike” ahead of a Monday summit of world leaders to address the global-warming crisis. Students in Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto are among those expected to participate, and some school boards are encouraging students to attend or asking educators to accommodate them by rescheduling tests and assignments.

Some of the first rallies kicked off in Australia’s largest city, Sydney, and the national capital, Canberra, on Friday morning. Australian demonstrators called for their nation, which is the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquid natural gas, to take more drastic action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In New York, a march on UN headquarters will be led by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish activist who inspired the weekly Fridays for Future protests demanding action on climate change. She is also taking part in the Youth Action Summit on Saturday, preceding the main UN summit on Monday.

Open this photo in gallery Seoul: Enviromental activists stage a performance as part of a global climate strike, creating the Morse code SOS message using eco-friendly LED lights. Ed JONES/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery Marovo Island, Solomon Islands: Students hold flags during a climate change protest. 350 PACIFIC/via REUTERS

Open this photo in gallery Sydney, Australia: A protester holds up signs during the climate strike. Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

What is this summit for?

In recent years, scientists and United Nations agencies have issued increasingly dire warnings about a climate crisis threatening millions around the world as sea levels rise, extreme-weather events become more devastating and shortages of food and water fuel global conflict. UN Secretary-General António Guterres is calling on all leaders to come with “concrete” and “realistic plans” to meet their obligations under the 2015 Paris climate-change accord, which 195 nations have signed, and to eventually reach net zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. The main goal is to limit global temperature increases to no more than 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial levels. We’ve already nearly reached the one-degree mark, and the more we go beyond that point, scientists warn, the more devastating the effects will be on global societies and the ecosystems that sustain them.

The buildup to the main summit on Sept. 23 includes a Youth Climate Summit on Sept. 21, as well as a Social Good Summit for global citizens to share their ideas on change. This is why youth activist Greta Thunberg – who eschews air travel for its heavy carbon footprint, and urges supporters around the world to do the same – made the trip from Europe to North America by boat, joining demonstrations in Montreal, New York and Washington.

In order to make sure that tangible changes come out of the summit, there are “action portfolios” that will be focused on including: finance, energy transition, industry transition, nature-based solutions, cities and local action, resilience and adaptation.

The dangers of climate change explained

Some of the most urgent warnings yet have come from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Its main report last October said the world was largely failing to stop temperature rises that would lead to deadly weather events, accelerated ecological collapse, a climate refugee crisis and trillions of dollars in infrastructure damage. It said there was still a chance to limit the average increase to the Paris targets, but only with a massive economic transformation that phases out coal, oil and natural gas as fuel sources. Even half a degree of difference could save lives and spare poorer countries from the worst effects.

The IPCC followed up with a report this past August focusing on food and land use, specifically how rising temperatures have already reduced crop yields and changed the precipitation patterns farmers depend on. It also warned that wasteful, emissions-intensive land use is warming the planet further, putting poorer countries and Indigenous peoples at further risk. It recommended a widespread shift away from meat to plant-based diets, less polluting practices in fertilizing and growing crops, and a supply chain that wastes less of the food we do produce.

potential impact of agriculture on food security A report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns of the impacts of agriculture on climate change – and the effect growing greenhouse gas emissions might have on future food security. change in temperature relative to 1850-1900 In degrees Celsius Change in surface air temp. over land Change in global mean surface temp. (land-ocean) 2.0˚ 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 -0.5 1880 1920 1960 2000 1850 1900 1940 1980 2018 change in ghg emissions In gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent/year Nitrus oxide from agriculture Methane from agriculture Net CO2 emissions from FOLU* 4 3 2 1 0 1961 1980 2000 2016 *From land use activities risks to humans and ecosystems because of climate change According to the report, a 2°C increase in temperatures would increase the risks of effects like dryland water scarcity and and food supply instability from “moderate” to “very high.” Chart key: level of impact/risk Impacts Risks 1 2 3 4 Undectable: Impact/risks are undetectable 1 Moderate: Impacts/risks are detectable and attributable to climate change with at least medium confidence 2 High: Significant and widespread impacts/risks 3 Very high: Very high probability of severe impacts/risks and presence of significant reversibility/persistence of climate-related hazards, combined with limited ability to adapt 4 Global mean surface temperature (GMST) change relative to levels in preindustrial time, in degrees Celsius 0.0 1.0 3.0 4.0 5.0˚ 2.0 Dryland water scarcity 2006-2015 Soil erosion Vegetation loss Wildfire damage Permafrost degradation Tropical crop yield declline Food supply instability john sopinski/the globe and mail, source: united nations’ intergovernmental panel on climate change potential impact of agriculture on food security A report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns of the impacts of agriculture on climate change – and the effect growing greenhouse gas emissions might have on future food security. change in temperature relative to 1850-1900 In degrees Celsius Change in surface air temp. over land Change in global mean surface temp. (land-ocean) 2.0˚ 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 -0.5 1880 1920 1960 2000 1850 1900 1940 1980 2018 change in ghg emissions In gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent/year Nitrus oxide from agriculture Methane from agriculture Net CO2 emissions from FOLU* 4 3 2 EMBARGOED 1 0 1961 1980 2000 2016 *From land use activities risks to humans and ecosystems because of climate change According to the report, a 2°C increase in temperatures would increase the risks of effects like dryland water scarcity and and food supply instability from “moderate” to “very high.” Chart key: level of impact/risk Impacts Risks 1 2 3 4 Undectable: Impact/risks are undetectable 1 Moderate: Impacts/risks are detectable and attributable to climate change with at least medium confidence 2 High: Significant and widespread impacts/risks 3 Very high: Very high probability of severe impacts/risks and presence of significant reversibility/persistence of climate-related hazards, combined with limited ability to adapt 4 Global mean surface temperature (GMST) change relative to levels in preindustrial time, in degrees Celsius 0.0 1.0 3.0 4.0 5.0˚ 2.0 Dryland water scarcity 2006-2015 Soil erosion Vegetation loss Wildfire damage Permafrost degradation Tropical crop yield declline Food supply instability john sopinski/the globe and mail, source: united nations’ intergovernmental panel on climate change potential impact of agriculture on food security A report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns of the impacts of agriculture on climate change – and the effect growing greenhouse gas emissions might have on future food security. change in temperature relative to 1850-1900 In degrees Celsius Change in surface air temp. over land Change in global mean surface temp. (land-ocean) 2.0˚ 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 -0.5 1850 1880 1900 1920 1940 1960 1980 2000 2018 change in ghg emissions In gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent/year Nitrus oxide from agriculture Methane from agriculture Net CO2 emissions from FOLU* 4 3 2 1 0 1961 1980 2000 2016 *From land use activities risks to humans and ecosystems because of climate change According to the report, a 2°C increase in temperatures would increase the risks of effects like dryland water scarcity and and food supply instability from “moderate” to “very high.” Chart key: level of impact/risk Very high: Very high probability of severe impacts/risks and presence of significant reversibility/persistence of climate-related hazards, combined with limited ability to adapt High: Significant and widespread impacts/risks Risks Moderate: Impacts/risks are detectable and attributable to climate change with at least medium confidence Impacts Undectable: Impact/risks are undetectable Global mean surface temperature (GMST) change relative to levels in preindustrial time, in degrees Celsius 5.0˚ 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 2006-2015 0.0 Dryland water scarcity Soil erosion Vegetation loss Wildfire damage Permafrost degradation Tropical crop yield declline Food supply instability john sopinski/the globe and mail, source: united nations’ intergovernmental panel on climate change

Climate’s cruel summer: Four views from space

The UN conference comes after an alarming few months of extreme weather around the world:

Chennai drought: The south Indian region faced a drought so bad its depleted water supply could be seen from space. While trucks brought water to the city, the sixth most populous in India, others paid huge sums of money to private companies to have water for their homes.

Open this photo in gallery Satellite images from Maxar Technologies compare Chennai's Puzhal reservoir before and after this year's drought: on June 15, 2018, left, and April 6, 2019, right. ©2019 Maxar Technologies via AP

Fires in the Amazon: The rainforests of Brazil and neighbouring countries are one of the world’s richest ecosystems, but they’re also a giant carbon sink, keeping greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere and producing a huge quantity of the world’s fresh oxygen. This summer, fires in the Brazilian Amazon increased by 83 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to Brazil’s space research agency, INPE. Many of the blazes were set deliberately by an agricultural industry that, under Brazil’s climate-skeptical President Jair Bolsonaro, has been freed of regulatory protections designed to keep deforestation in check.

Open this photo in gallery Satellite images from the European Space Agency show levels of carbon monoxide pollution caused by the forest fires in the Amazon, between the second half of July, 2019, left, and the first half of August, right. European Space Agency via AP

Fires in the North: The Amazon wasn’t the only hot zone this summer: From Siberia to Alaska to the Yukon, communities at high latitudes saw some monster fires. They came not long after a Canadian federal government report predicting that Canada’s northern temperatures were rising three times as fast as the global average, and twice as fast in Canada overall. The Arctic fires raised fears of a worsening cycle of heat: Fires in areas made of peat and permafrost release more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which raises the temperature and makes future fires worse.

Open this photo in gallery A satellite image provided by Roscosmos Space Agency taken on July 21, 2019, shows forest fires in Krasnoyarsk region, Eastern Siberia. Roscosmos Space Agency via AP

Greenland melting: The world’s largest island shed approximately 280 gigatons of ice per year between 2002 and 2016, according to NASA. This summer, the aftereffects of a European heat wave broke new records for melting the Greenland ice sheet, which scientists warn will make rising sea levels even worse.

Open this photo in gallery A natural-colour image made with the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on the Landsat 8 satellite on July 30, 2019, shows meltwater on the surface of northwestern Greenland's ice sheet, near the sheet's edge. NASA via AP

The Canadian context

While scientists and activists meet at the UN, Canada will be in the midst of a federal election campaign in which climate change is a defining issue.

Carbon taxes: Where the Liberals stand

This spring, the Liberal government introduced a $20-a-tonne carbon tax, about 4.4 cents per litre of gasoline, which will rise in 2020 to $50, or 11 cents per litre. Originally, Ottawa planned to freeze it at $50 after 2022, but the environment minister changed tack last month, saying it would be up for review with the provinces. To comply with the pricing framework, provinces need their own plans for carbon taxes or cap-and-trade systems to bring emissions down, or else Ottawa imposes the federal price on them. Not every province has such a plan, and even with reductions, plus the phaseout of coal-generated power and other energy-efficiency measures, a federal estimate said that Canada would still fall short of its total promised emission cuts for 2030.

What is carbon pricing anyway? Watch our video explainer to find out more.

Carbon taxes: Where the opposition stands

The Conservative Party opposes a direct carbon tax on the products consumers pay for. Leader Andrew Scheer says a 40-kiloton-a-year limit on industrial emissions and investment in emissions-reduction technology will bring pollution down. But Mr. Scheer hasn't committed to meet the Paris goals, and environmental experts have disputed whether his plan would reach it.

The New Democrats want to keep the current carbon tax, with some adjustments to shift the tax burden from individuals to large corporations. The Greens want to eliminate separate systems for companies and individuals, and using the base from the Liberal carbon tax system, the party would schedule yearly increases until the whole country shifts to a zero-carbon economy by 2050.

Trans Mountain

Looming behind the carbon-tax issue is the Trans Mountain oil-pipeline expansion, which both the Liberals and Conservatives want to push ahead and which the NDP and Greens want to stop. The project has pitted Alberta, B.C. and First Nations against each other over the economic benefits to the oil patch and the environmental risk for communities on the West Coast who will have to live with higher oil-tanker traffic.

What happens next

In December, world leaders will meet again in Santiago for COP25, or the 25th Conference of the Parties, a meeting of nations under the United Nations framework on climate change. Other meetings leading into 2020 have yet to be planned.

