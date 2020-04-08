‘The unsealing of Wuhan’ brings cheers and new surveillance as city reopens travel connections

Open this photo in gallery A medical worker from China's Jilin Province, in red, embraces a colleague from Wuhan as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The Associated Press

Walking through departure halls echoing with the swells of triumphant music, streams of mask-wearing people boarded planes and trains Wednesday, leaving Wuhan for the first time since the city was shut off to slow the spread of a deadly virus that first took root inside its boundaries.

April 8 marked what state media called the “unsealing of Wuhan,” a watershed end to a 76-day lockdown. The queues of people looking to leave began before midnight, with 276 passenger trains and 111 flights leaving the city Wednesday. At the stroke of midnight, police rolled away highway barriers, a potent image of the city breaking out of more than two months of medical imprisonment.

Hours later, long lines formed outside office buildings as employees waited to pass health screening before being allowed back into work — a sign that virus fear continues to permeate life in the city, despite official reassurance that it has been contained, with only two new cases in the past two weeks. The risks of a new outbreak of the virus were dramatically underscored Wednesday thousands of kilometres from Wuhan, in Suifenhe, a small north-eastern Chinese city that entered lockdown after a resurgence in cases blamed on people arriving from Russia.

In Wuhan’s international airport, however, speakers played a song that has become a cheerful virus anthem: “To the ends of the world and the edge of the Earth, if we know each other, there’s no place that can be too near or too far away.” Across the city, cheers erupted for the end of a long and painful lockdown.

”It’s a sunny day, which makes everything look more hopeful,” said Luo Sisi, a Wuhan restaurateur who owns a small chain of hot dry noodle shops. He sensed a psychological spring sweeping in, “a feeling that reminds us that we’ve finished the first phase” of the virus.

Open this photo in gallery Travelers wearing face masks and suits to protect against the spread of new coronavirus walk past people holding a celebratory banner at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

The city’s economic and social functions have “changed from ‘suspended’ to fully ‘restarted,’” the state-run Beijing News declared. Cao Bin, deputy director of China-Japan Friendship Hospital, revelled in the history of a place where reformist Deng Xiaoping first made contact with Mao Zedong and where Chairman Mao uttered his famous phrase: “political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.”

“Wuhan is a special city,” Mr. Cao said, recounting how he had been reduced to tears by local leaders who paid tribute to the medical profession, saying, “you fought for this city.”

But for many in Wuhan, a new kind of hardship is just beginning, as they emerged from their homes into an invasive surveillance regime that has been set in place to closely track movements on public health grounds, as officials fear a second wave of the virus. Some refused to step outside their own doors, skeptical about official assurances that the virus has actually been contained — echoing foreign fears about the trustworthiness of China’s outbreak statistics.

Others tried and failed to navigate unforgiving health rules. Train tickets to Beijing, for example, could only be purchased by those authorized by an app run by the capital city that could take days to respond to requests.

Large numbers of empty seats on trains and planes departing Wuhan pointed to widespread problems.

On MU2527, the China Eastern flight that was first to leave at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, fewer than 50 of 134 seats were filled, local media reported. On the first bullet train out of Wuhan, roughly two-thirds of the seats remained empty. Local officials said they expected 55,000 people to board trains out of Wuhan, barely half the city’s normal passenger volume.

Those travelling to major centres like Beijing faced even greater obstacles, with authorities requiring a negative nucleic-acid test in Wuhan and another in Beijing before people could enter another mandatory 14-day quarantine in the capital.

In Wuhan, too, the reopening is partial, with some areas still largely closed down because the virus risk is considered too high. For Mr. Luo, that means some of his outlets have been able to reopen, while others are closed. Hanyang district “isn’t 100 per cent safe for business, so we are still waiting on the government’s order,” he said.

Even so, “it’s very obvious that there are more pedestrians outside today,” he said.

Yet others were reluctant to so much as leave home. Li Heng, a woman who rescues pets and has been living in lockdown with 64 cats and dogs, remained inside Wednesday.

“We should be able to go out if we want to, but we hear that there are many asymptomatic people out there, so we’d rather stay inside,” she said.

It wasn’t until last week that Chinese authorities began releasing numbers of people who tested positive for the virus but showed no symptoms. Even then, the total number released on March 31 — 1,541 asymptomatic cases under observation — was a small fraction of the number found by researchers studying the virus in other places. Scholars in Japan have studied passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship as well as Japanese people who returned from Wuhan. They estimated that between 18 and 30 per cent of people who contract the virus show no symptoms. Just over 1,000 asymptomatic cases remain under observation, Chinese authorities said.

Ms. Li saw further reason for skepticism. Some residential compounds in Wuhan remain locked down. Schools are still closed. It all “indicates that the situation is still awful,” she said. Being inside isn’t much better: “We live in daily fear, scared the police will come to the door and seize our dogs.”

Others balked at the invasiveness of a new public health monitoring regime set in place by a city nervous about a resurgence of COVID-19. Those going to work must carry formal declarations from their company. Others can leave home for just two hours at a time, and only after submitting to frequent scans of codes that communicate and record personal information with authorities.

“People have to scan their code to report their movements wherever they go,” said Guo Jing, a Wuhan woman who runs a legal advice hotline for women. “It makes me feel like I am living under surveillance — as if I am being supervised by someone. It’s enough to make me lose interest in going out.”

The scannable codes are coloured, with green allowing free passage and red meaning movement is not allowed. The colours can change quickly to reinstate lockdown measures in areas where the virus re-emerges. “Once a residential community is detected with an asymptomatic infection, the whole community will be isolated,” said Mr. Luo, the restaurateur.

Still, he was optimistic.

“We’ve lived through the hardest time. There's no reason for fear now,” he said. “What is important is that we don’t relax our vigilance.”

-with reporting by Alexandra Li

