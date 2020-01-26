 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

‘This is not real right now’: The world reacts to the death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter

Sierra Bein
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mourners look at an image of Kobe Bryant on a large screen outside the Staples Center after the retired Los Angeles Lakers basketball star was killed in a helicopter crash, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 26, 2020.

MONICA ALMEIDA/Reuters

The news of Kobe Bryant’s death stunned the sports world as people remember the basketball superstar who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning, officials said. His daughter Gianna Bryant, who also played basketball, was among those killed in the crash.

Seven other people died, including a teammate of Bryant’s daughter, a parent of the teammate and the pilot. Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was also killed, the Orange County Register reported. The crash happened at around 10 a.m. local time about 65 km northwest of central Los Angeles, the city of Calabasas said on Twitter.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history and after scoring 60 points in his final NBA game. He played two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic.

Story continues below advertisement

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri, who was born in June, 2019.

Fans, friends and other sports personalities from around the world began voicing their grief after news of his death.

The Academy tweeted ahead of the 92nd Oscar nominations in memory of Bryant saying “like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong.” Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short, Dear Basketball.

In San Antonio, the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs paid their respects by allowing the 24-second clock to expire on each of their first possessions. The crowd began to chant ‘Kobe’ as both teams allowed the clock to run down. Bryant wore number 24 for most of his career, while he played for the Lakers.

Politicians spoke out to remember Bryant. Former Vice-President Joe Biden stopped to speak about Bryant at a campaign stop in Iowa after just hearing about the crash. He had met Bryant a handful of times.

With reports from Reuters and the Associated Press.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies